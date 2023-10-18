Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 18 October, 2023: Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top gainers and losers today on 18 October, 2023: Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 551.07 points, or -0.83, to settle at 66428.09, while the Nifty lost 140.4 points, or -0.71, to close at 19811.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,811.5, down by 0.71%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,840.95 and a low of 19,659.95. The Sensex traded between 66,475.27 and 65,842.1, closing 0.83% down at 66,428.09, which was 551.07 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.11% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,054.95, down by 44.5 points and 0.34% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.7%

- In the last 1 month: -2.29%

- In the last 3 months: -0.39%

- In the last 6 months: 11.39%

- In the last 1 year: 12.5%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Cipla (up 3.16%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.41%), Tata Motors (up 1.95%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.46%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.59%). The top losers were Bajaj Finance (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.78%), NTPC (down 1.61%), Axis Bank (down 1.51%), and HDFC Bank (down 1.39%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,409.5, with an intraday high of 44,412.5 and a low of 43,861.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.34%

- In the last 1 month: -4.48%

- In the last 3 months: -3.28%

- In the last 6 months: 3.91%

- In the last 1 year: 8.93%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in the Sensex and Nifty indices during the trading session on October 18, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.92%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.47%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.27%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 2.72%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.02%), NTPC (down 1.63%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), HDFC Bank (down 1.40%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Cipla (up 3.16%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.41%), Tata Motors (up 1.95%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.46%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.59%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.78%), NTPC (down 1.61%), Axis Bank (down 1.51%), HDFC Bank (down 1.39%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Coforge, Cummins India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Alkem Laboratories, Bata India

- Top losers: Biocon, L&T Technology Services, Polycab India, Power Finance Corp, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Suzlon Energy, Quess Corp, Intellect Design Arena

- Top losers: M M T C, Cyient, Vardhaman Textiles, Tanla Platforms, Alok Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 6.48%), Aarti Drugs (up 5.99%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 5.67%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.31%), HLE Glascoat (up 5.23%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), KIOCL (down 8.83%), ITI (down 8.48%), Syngene International (down 6.29%), Biocon (down 6.21%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 6.61%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 5.75%), Aarti Drugs (up 5.55%), HLE Glascoat (up 5.36%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.35%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), ITI (down 8.35%), Syngene International (down 6.68%), Biocon (down 6.38%), Zensar Technologies (down 5.91%).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.