Top gainers and losers today on 18 October, 2023: Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 551.07 points, or -0.83, to settle at 66428.09, while the Nifty lost 140.4 points, or -0.71, to close at 19811.5.

The Nifty closed at 19,811.5, down by 0.71%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,840.95 and a low of 19,659.95. The Sensex traded between 66,475.27 and 65,842.1, closing 0.83% down at 66,428.09, which was 551.07 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.11% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,054.95, down by 44.5 points and 0.34% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.7%

- In the last 1 month: -2.29%

- In the last 3 months: -0.39%

- In the last 6 months: 11.39%

- In the last 1 year: 12.5%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Cipla (up 3.16%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.41%), Tata Motors (up 1.95%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.46%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.59%). The top losers were Bajaj Finance (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.78%), NTPC (down 1.61%), Axis Bank (down 1.51%), and HDFC Bank (down 1.39%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,409.5, with an intraday high of 44,412.5 and a low of 43,861.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.34%

- In the last 1 month: -4.48%

- In the last 3 months: -3.28%

- In the last 6 months: 3.91%

- In the last 1 year: 8.93%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in the Sensex and Nifty indices during the trading session on October 18, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.92%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.47%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.27%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 2.72%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.02%), NTPC (down 1.63%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), HDFC Bank (down 1.40%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Cipla (up 3.16%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.41%), Tata Motors (up 1.95%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.46%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.59%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.78%), NTPC (down 1.61%), Axis Bank (down 1.51%), HDFC Bank (down 1.39%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Coforge, Cummins India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Alkem Laboratories, Bata India

- Top losers: Biocon, L&T Technology Services, Polycab India, Power Finance Corp, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Suzlon Energy, Quess Corp, Intellect Design Arena

- Top losers: M M T C, Cyient, Vardhaman Textiles, Tanla Platforms, Alok Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 6.48%), Aarti Drugs (up 5.99%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 5.67%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.31%), HLE Glascoat (up 5.23%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), KIOCL (down 8.83%), ITI (down 8.48%), Syngene International (down 6.29%), Biocon (down 6.21%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 6.61%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 5.75%), Aarti Drugs (up 5.55%), HLE Glascoat (up 5.36%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.35%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), ITI (down 8.35%), Syngene International (down 6.68%), Biocon (down 6.38%), Zensar Technologies (down 5.91%).

