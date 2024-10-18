Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 October, 2024: Axis Bank, Wipro, Infosys, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 October, 2024: Axis Bank, Wipro, Infosys, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 218.14 points, or 0.27, to settle at 81006.61, while the Nifty gained 104.2 points, or 0.42, to close at 24749.85.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty index closed at 24,749.85, reflecting an increase of 0.42%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a day high of 24,886.20 and a low of 24,567.65. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,391.15 and 80,409.25, closing 0.27% higher at 81,006.61, which was 218.14 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.37% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,065.95, marking an increase of 11.85 points or 0.06%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.49%

- In the last month: -2.11%

- In the last three months: 0.17%

- In the last six months: 12.94%

- In the last year: 26.29%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Axis Bank (up 5.74%), Wipro (up 3.76%), Eicher Motors (up 3.07%), ICICI Bank (up 2.70%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.64%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Infosys (down 4.50%), Asian Paints (down 2.08%), Britannia Industries (down 1.69%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.79%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,288.80, with an intraday high of 52,199.45 and a low of 51,000.90. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 1.75%

- In the last month: -1.30%

- In the last three months: -1.05%

- In the last six months: 10.62%

- In the last year: 18.63%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 18, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 5.57%), Wipro (up 3.76%), ICICI Bank (up 2.49%), Tata Motors (up 2.06%), Tata Steel (up 1.94%).

Top Losers: Infosys (down 4.60%), Asian Paints (down 2.20%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.78%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.68%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 5.74%), Wipro (up 3.76%), Eicher Motors (up 3.07%), ICICI Bank (up 2.70%), Shriram Finance (up 2.64%).

Top Losers: Infosys (down 4.50%), Asian Paints (down 2.08%), Britannia Industries (down 1.69%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.79%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, NMDC, SRF, Tata Communications, P I Industries.

Top Losers: Supreme Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Phoenix Mills.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, Tejas Networks, Welspun Living, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, National Aluminium Company.

Top Losers: Tanla Platforms, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Sonata Software, Computer Age Management Services.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.86%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 6.30%), Tejas Networks (up 5.79%), Axis Bank (up 5.57%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.29%).

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 6.27%), Infosys (down 4.60%), Vmart Retail (down 4.49%), Timken India (down 3.95%), Tanla Platforms (down 3.88%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 6.89%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.81%), Axis Bank (up 5.74%), Tejas Networks (up 5.54%), Sundaram Finance (up 5.37%).

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 6.30%), Zomato (down 4.84%), Infosys (down 4.50%), Timken India (down 4.35%), Tanla Platforms (down 3.84%).

