Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 October, 2024: Axis Bank, Wipro, Infosys, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 218.14 points, or 0.27, to settle at 81006.61, while the Nifty gained 104.2 points, or 0.42, to close at 24749.85.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty index closed at 24,749.85, reflecting an increase of 0.42%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a day high of 24,886.20 and a low of 24,567.65. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,391.15 and 80,409.25, closing 0.27% higher at 81,006.61, which was 218.14 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.37% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,065.95, marking an increase of 11.85 points or 0.06%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last week: -0.49%

- In the last month: -2.11%

- In the last three months: 0.17% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last six months: 12.94%

- In the last year: 26.29%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Axis Bank (up 5.74%), Wipro (up 3.76%), Eicher Motors (up 3.07%), ICICI Bank (up 2.70%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.64%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Infosys (down 4.50%), Asian Paints (down 2.08%), Britannia Industries (down 1.69%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.79%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,288.80, with an intraday high of 52,199.45 and a low of 51,000.90. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 1.75%

- In the last month: -1.30% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last three months: -1.05%

- In the last six months: 10.62%

- In the last year: 18.63% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 18, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 5.57%), Wipro (up 3.76%), ICICI Bank (up 2.49%), Tata Motors (up 2.06%), Tata Steel (up 1.94%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Infosys (down 4.60%), Asian Paints (down 2.20%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.78%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.68%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 5.74%), Wipro (up 3.76%), Eicher Motors (up 3.07%), ICICI Bank (up 2.70%), Shriram Finance (up 2.64%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Infosys (down 4.50%), Asian Paints (down 2.08%), Britannia Industries (down 1.69%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.79%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, NMDC, SRF, Tata Communications, P I Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Supreme Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Phoenix Mills.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, Tejas Networks, Welspun Living, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, National Aluminium Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Tanla Platforms, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Sonata Software, Computer Age Management Services.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.86%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 6.30%), Tejas Networks (up 5.79%), Axis Bank (up 5.57%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.29%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 6.27%), Infosys (down 4.60%), Vmart Retail (down 4.49%), Timken India (down 3.95%), Tanla Platforms (down 3.88%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 6.89%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.81%), Axis Bank (up 5.74%), Tejas Networks (up 5.54%), Sundaram Finance (up 5.37%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}