Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 September, 2024: Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 131.43 points, or -0.16, to settle at 83079.66, while the Nifty lost 41.0 points, or -0.16, to close at 25418.55.

The Nifty index concluded trading at 25,418.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. During the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 25,482.2 and dipped to a low of 25,285.55. The Sensex fluctuated between 83,326.38 and 82,700.63, ultimately closing 0.16% lower at 83,079.66, which is 131.43 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.14%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which finished at 19,465.55, down by 75.8 points or 0.39%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- **In the last week**: 1.86%

- **In the last month**: 3.29%

- **In the last three months**: 7.74%

- **In the last six months**: 15.08%

- **In the last year**: 26.07%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index today were Shriram Finance (up 4.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.61%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.14%), Nestle India (up 1.97%), and ICICI Bank (up 1.60%). Conversely, the top losers included Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.54%), HCL Technologies (down 3.16%), Infosys (down 3.09%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.79%), and Wipro (down 2.49%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,188.65, with an intraday high of 52,954.2 and a low of 52,154.55. Its performance over various time frames is as follows:

- **In the last week**: 3.49%

- **In the last month**: 4.81%

- **In the last three months**: 4.66%

- **In the last six months**: 13.34%

- **In the last year**: 14.81%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 18, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 3.65%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.11%), Nestle India (up 1.61%), ICICI Bank (up 1.55%), HDFC Bank (up 1.54%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.49%), HCL Technologies (down 3.15%), Infosys (down 3.09%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.79%), Wipro (down 2.64%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 4.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.61%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.14%), Nestle India (up 1.97%), ICICI Bank (up 1.60%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.54%), HCL Technologies (down 3.16%), Infosys (down 3.09%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.79%), Wipro (down 2.49%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Capital, Federal Bank, Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, L&T Technology Services, Tube Investments of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Graphite India, Radico Khaitan, KEC International, Central Depository Service India, Himadri Specialty Chemical

Top Losers: RITES, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cyient, Century Textiles & Industries, Birlasoft

BSE:

Top Gainers: Graphite India (up 9.57%), Torrent Power (up 8.60%), HEG (up 8.40%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 7.06%), PCBL (up 6.72%)

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software (down 8.31%), Blue Dart Express (down 6.63%), Mphasis (down 5.37%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.65%), JM Financial (down 4.64%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Graphite India (up 9.31%), HEG (up 8.63%), Torrent Power (up 8.59%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 6.74%), PCBL (up 6.34%)