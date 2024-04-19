Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 April, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21995.85, up by 0.69% today. During the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 22179.55 and a low of 21777.65. The Sensex traded in the range of 73210.17 and 71816.46, closing 0.83% up at 72488.99, which was 599.34 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.67% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16286.35, down by 15.95 points and 0.1% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.58%

- In the last 1 month: 1.58%

- In the last 3 months: 2.5%

- In the last 6 months: 12.93%

- In the last 1 year: 25.79%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 3.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.86%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.47%), HDFC Bank (up 2.45%), and JSW Steel (up 2.37%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (down 2.40%), HCL Technologies (down 1.32%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.32%), Nestle India (down 1.01%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.93%).

The bank nifty ended at 47069.45 with an intraday high of 47668.7 and a low of 46579.05. The bank nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.92%

- In the last 1 month: 2.69%

- In the last 3 months: 4.22%

- In the last 6 months: 8.86%

- In the last 1 year: 12.99%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 3.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.90%), HDFC Bank (up 2.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.20%), Wipro (up 1.92%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.20%), Nestle India (down 1.04%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.93%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.89%), Tata Motors (down 0.84%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 3.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.86%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.47%), HDFC Bank (up 2.45%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Auto (down 2.40%), HCL Technologies (down 1.32%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.32%), Nestle India (down 1.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.93%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Escorts Kubota, Indus Towers, UPL, Max Financial Services, PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD

Top Losers: Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy, Lupin, Cummins India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Ramkrishna Forgings, Raymond, Himadri Speciality Chemical, RBL Bank, Triveni Turbines

Top Losers: Angel One, IIFL Finance, Alok Industries, Tejas Networks, R R Kabel

BSE:

Top Gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.39%), Just Dial (up 5.57%), Raymond (up 5.26%), Chalet Hotels (up 5.06%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 4.39%)

Top Losers: Tata Communications (down 5.30%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 5.13%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.23%), CRISIL (down 4.13%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Elecon Engineering Company (up 9.92%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.02%), Ramkrishna Forgings (up 5.63%), Just Dial (up 5.60%), Raymond (up 5.33%)

Top Losers: Tata Communications (down 5.33%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 5.09%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 5.00%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.37%)

