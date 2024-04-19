Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 April, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 599.34 points, or 0.83, to settle at 72488.99, while the Nifty gained 151.15 points, or 0.69, to close at 21995.85.

The Nifty closed at 21995.85, up by 0.69% today. During the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 22179.55 and a low of 21777.65. The Sensex traded in the range of 73210.17 and 71816.46, closing 0.83% up at 72488.99, which was 599.34 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.67% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16286.35, down by 15.95 points and 0.1% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: -1.58%

- In the last 1 month: 1.58%

- In the last 3 months: 2.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 12.93%

- In the last 1 year: 25.79%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 3.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.86%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.47%), HDFC Bank (up 2.45%), and JSW Steel (up 2.37%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (down 2.40%), HCL Technologies (down 1.32%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.32%), Nestle India (down 1.01%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.93%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank nifty ended at 47069.45 with an intraday high of 47668.7 and a low of 46579.05. The bank nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.92%

- In the last 1 month: 2.69% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 4.22%

- In the last 6 months: 8.86%

- In the last 1 year: 12.99% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 3.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.90%), HDFC Bank (up 2.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.20%), Wipro (up 1.92%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.20%), Nestle India (down 1.04%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.93%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.89%), Tata Motors (down 0.84%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 3.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.86%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.47%), HDFC Bank (up 2.45%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Bajaj Auto (down 2.40%), HCL Technologies (down 1.32%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.32%), Nestle India (down 1.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.93%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Escorts Kubota, Indus Towers, UPL, Max Financial Services, PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy, Lupin, Cummins India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Ramkrishna Forgings, Raymond, Himadri Speciality Chemical, RBL Bank, Triveni Turbines {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Angel One, IIFL Finance, Alok Industries, Tejas Networks, R R Kabel

BSE:

Top Gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.39%), Just Dial (up 5.57%), Raymond (up 5.26%), Chalet Hotels (up 5.06%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 4.39%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Tata Communications (down 5.30%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 5.13%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.23%), CRISIL (down 4.13%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Elecon Engineering Company (up 9.92%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.02%), Ramkrishna Forgings (up 5.63%), Just Dial (up 5.60%), Raymond (up 5.33%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Tata Communications (down 5.33%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 5.09%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 5.00%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.37%)

Source: Livemint.com

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!