Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 August, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 12.16 points, or -0.02, to settle at 80436.84, while the Nifty gained 31.5 points, or 0.13, to close at 24541.15.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,541.15, recording an increase of 0.13%. During the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 24,638.8 and a low of 24,522.95. The Sensex traded within the range of 80,724.4 and 80,332.65, concluding 0.02% lower at 80,436.84, which was 12.16 points below its opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a modest gain of 0.08%. In contrast, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,436.85, up by 315.85 points, or 1.71%.

Nifty 50 has yielded returns as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 Week: 0.92%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.17%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.07% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 Months: 11.07%

- In the last 1 Year: 26.7%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 3.89%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.40%), Shriram Finance (up 3.16%), Tata Steel (up 2.97%), and LTI Mindtree (up 2.02%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.65%), Indusind Bank (down 1.21%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.19%), Axis Bank (down 1.17%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.03%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,516.9 with an intraday high of 50,728.25 and a low of 50,283.55. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.44% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 Month: -3.65%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.8%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.21% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 Year: 14.44%

Below is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the 19 August 2024 trading session:

Sensex: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Gainers:** Tata Steel (up 2.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.65%), NTPC (up 1.19%), Asian Paints (up 0.89%), Reliance Industries (up 0.71%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.65%), Indusind Bank (down 1.30%), Axis Bank (down 1.20%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.01%), Tata Motors (down 1.00%)

Nifty: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Gainers:** Hindalco Industries (up 3.89%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.40%), Shriram Finance (up 3.16%), Tata Steel (up 2.97%), LTI Mindtree (up 2.02%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.65%), Indusind Bank (down 1.21%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.19%), Axis Bank (down 1.17%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.03%)

Nifty MidCap 50: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Steel Authority Of India, Mphasis, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indus Towers

Top Losers: P I Industries, Max Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks, Indian Hotels Company, Aditya Birla Capital

Nifty Small Cap 100: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Firstsource Solutions, Angel Broking, Computer Age Management Services, NCC, Praj Industries

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Cochin Shipyard, Data Patterns India, Global Health, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

BSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Firstsource Solutions (up 9.63%), Poly Medicure (up 8.58%), Angel Broking (up 8.55%), Eclerx Services (up 8.01%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.35%)

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** V-Guard Industries (down 7.70%), Clara Industries (down 5.39%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 5.10%), Hindustan Zinc (down 4.65%), Nanavati Ventures (down 3.92%)

NSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** Firstsource Solutions (up 9.64%), Poly Medicure (up 8.93%), Eclerx Services (up 8.50%), Angel Broking (up 8.38%), Computer Age Management Services (up 6.42%)