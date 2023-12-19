Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 December, 2023: Coal India, Nestle India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 122.1 points, or 0.17, to settle at 71315.09, while the Nifty gained 34.45 points, or 0.16, to close at 21418.65.
The Nifty closed at 21418.65, up by 0.16% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21505.05 and a low of 21337.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71623.71 and 71071.98, closing 0.17% higher at 71315.09, which was 122.1 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started