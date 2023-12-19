Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 December, 2023: Coal India, Nestle India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21418.65, up by 0.16% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21505.05 and a low of 21337.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71623.71 and 71071.98, closing 0.17% higher at 71315.09, which was 122.1 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index performed worse than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.47% lower. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 14968.75, down by 17.55 points and 0.12% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.62%

- In the last 1 month: 8.94%

- In the last 3 months: 7.8%

- In the last 6 months: 14.39%

- In the last 1 year: 16.47%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Coal India (up 5.55%), Nestle India (up 4.66%), NTPC (up 2.13%), Tata Consumer (up 1.73%), and Cipla (up 1.67%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.86%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.75%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.55%), Wipro (down 1.47%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.32%).

The bank nifty ended at 47867.7, with an intraday high of 48017.0 and a low of 47646.05. The bank nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.61%

- In the last 1 month: 9.8%

- In the last 3 months: 5.45%

- In the last 6 months: 9.68%

- In the last 1 year: 10.23%

Moving on to the specific stocks, the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 19 Dec, 2023, were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Nestle India (up 4.66%), NTPC (up 2.16%), Reliance Industries (up 1.53%), State Bank Of India (up 1.04%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%), HCL Technologies (down 1.07%), Tata Steel (down 0.88%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.83%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Coal India (up 5.55%), Nestle India (up 4.66%), NTPC (up 2.13%), Tata Consumer (up 1.73%), and Cipla (up 1.67%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.86%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.75%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.55%), Wipro (down 1.47%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.32%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Voltas, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bharat Forge, Jubilant Foodworks, and Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, L&T Technology Services, Coforge, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Copper, B E M L, Devyani International, Indian Overseas Bank, and HFCL

Top Losers: Jindal Stainless, CESC, Rain Industries, Angel One, and Carborundum Universal

BSE:

Top Gainers: Orient Electric (up 8.10%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 7.17%), Aarti Drugs (up 6.94%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 6.44%), and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 6.13%)

Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India (down 3.88%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.22%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 3.21%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.17%), and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (down 3.11%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Orient Electric (up 8.10%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 6.91%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 6.41%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 6.09%), and Oil India (up 6.02%)

Top Losers: Kfin Technologies (down 4.82%), Steel Authority Of India (down 3.81%), Sundaram Finance (down 3.64%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 3.32%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.22%)

For more details, you can refer to the BSE Top Gainers and BSE Top Losers articles on LiveMint. Similarly, you can also check the NSE Top Gainers and NSE Top Losers articles for more information.

