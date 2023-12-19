Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 December, 2023: Coal India, Nestle India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21418.65, up by 0.16% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21505.05 and a low of 21337.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71623.71 and 71071.98, closing 0.17% higher at 71315.09, which was 122.1 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index performed worse than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.47% lower. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 14968.75, down by 17.55 points and 0.12% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.62%

- In the last 1 month: 8.94%

- In the last 3 months: 7.8%

- In the last 6 months: 14.39%

- In the last 1 year: 16.47%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Coal India (up 5.55%), Nestle India (up 4.66%), NTPC (up 2.13%), Tata Consumer (up 1.73%), and Cipla (up 1.67%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.86%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.75%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.55%), Wipro (down 1.47%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.32%).

The bank nifty ended at 47867.7, with an intraday high of 48017.0 and a low of 47646.05. The bank nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.61%

- In the last 1 month: 9.8%

- In the last 3 months: 5.45%

- In the last 6 months: 9.68%

- In the last 1 year: 10.23%

Moving on to the specific stocks, the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 19 Dec, 2023, were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Nestle India (up 4.66%), NTPC (up 2.16%), Reliance Industries (up 1.53%), State Bank Of India (up 1.04%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%), HCL Technologies (down 1.07%), Tata Steel (down 0.88%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.83%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Coal India (up 5.55%), Nestle India (up 4.66%), NTPC (up 2.13%), Tata Consumer (up 1.73%), and Cipla (up 1.67%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.86%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.75%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.55%), Wipro (down 1.47%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.32%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Voltas, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bharat Forge, Jubilant Foodworks, and Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, L&T Technology Services, Coforge, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Copper, B E M L, Devyani International, Indian Overseas Bank, and HFCL

Top Losers: Jindal Stainless, CESC, Rain Industries, Angel One, and Carborundum Universal

BSE:

Top Gainers: Orient Electric (up 8.10%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 7.17%), Aarti Drugs (up 6.94%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 6.44%), and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 6.13%)

Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India (down 3.88%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.22%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 3.21%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.17%), and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (down 3.11%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Orient Electric (up 8.10%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 6.91%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 6.41%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 6.09%), and Oil India (up 6.02%)

Top Losers: Kfin Technologies (down 4.82%), Steel Authority Of India (down 3.81%), Sundaram Finance (down 3.64%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 3.32%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.22%)

