Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 February, 2024: Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserve, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,040.7, marking a 0.37% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,186.65 and a low of 22,021.05. The Sensex traded between 72,881.93 and 72,308.68, ultimately closing at 72,426.64, a 0.39% increase from the opening price of 72,145.12.

The Midcap index performed worse than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.09% lower. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,194.0, up by 64.3 points or 0.4%.

Looking at the performance of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has provided returns of 2.32% in the last 1 week, 2.29% in the last 1 month, 12.31% in the last 3 months, 14.05% in the last 6 months, and 23.95% in the last 1 year.

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Grasim Industries (up 2.99%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.81%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.22%), Cipla (up 2.06%), and ICICI Bank (up 2.00%). On the other hand, the top losers were Coal India (down 3.96%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.38%), Wipro (down 1.30%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.22%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46,384.85, with an intraday high of 46,717.4 and a low of 46,317.7. The Bank Nifty has provided returns of 3.64% in the last 1 week, 1.79% in the last 1 month, 6.73% in the last 3 months, 5.72% in the last 6 months, and 14.29% in the last 1 year.

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 19th February 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserve (up 2.83%), ICICI Bank (up 2.03%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.00%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.41%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.28%)

- Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 1.45%), Wipro (down 1.45%), Indusind Bank (down 0.76%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.67%), Tata Motors (down 0.66%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Grasim Industries (up 2.99%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.81%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.22%), Cipla (up 2.06%), ICICI Bank (up 2.00%)

- Top Losers: Coal India (down 3.96%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.38%), Wipro (down 1.30%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.22%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Container Corporation Of India, Polycab India, Voltas, United Breweries

- Top Losers: HDFC Asset Management Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Lupin, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ACC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Aegis Logistics, HFCL, BLS International Services, Sonata Software, Redington India

- Top Losers: Karur Vysya Bank, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, PNB Housing Finance, Global Health, Kalyan Jewellers India

BSE:

- Top Gainers: CRISIL (up 9.49%), Rain Industries (up 8.95%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 8.92%), Quess Corp (up 7.95%), PB Fintech (up 7.70%)

- Top Losers: Home First Finance Company India (down 5.82%), Yes Bank (down 4.64%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 3.89%), Coal India (down 3.87%), Five Star Business Finance (down 3.82%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: CRISIL (up 9.05%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 8.88%), Rain Industries (up 8.38%), Quess Corp (up 7.82%), PB Fintech (up 7.47%)

- Top Losers: Home First Finance Company India (down 5.97%), Yes Bank (down 4.58%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.52%), Coal India (down 3.96%), Five Star Business Finance (down 3.95%)

These are the top gainers and losers in the market during the trading session on 19th February 2024.

