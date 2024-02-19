Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 February, 2024: Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserve, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 281.52 points, or 0.39, to settle at 72426.64, while the Nifty gained 81.55 points, or 0.37, to close at 22040.7.
The Nifty closed at 22,040.7, marking a 0.37% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,186.65 and a low of 22,021.05. The Sensex traded between 72,881.93 and 72,308.68, ultimately closing at 72,426.64, a 0.39% increase from the opening price of 72,145.12.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started