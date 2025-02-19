Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 February, 2025: Bharat Electronics, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 28.21 points, or -0.04, to settle at 75967.39, while the Nifty lost 12.4 points, or -0.05, to close at 22945.3.

Published19 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22945.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.05%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23049.95 and a low of 22814.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 76338.58 and 75581.38, ultimately closing down by 0.04% at 75967.39, which is 28.21 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index demonstrated superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.19% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended the day at 15168.45, marking an increase of 357.45 points, or 2.36%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following over various time frames:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Electronics (up 3.60%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.43%), Eicher Motors (up 1.93%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.73%), and Axis Bank (up 1.73%). Conversely, the top losers were Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.30%), Infosys (down 2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.99%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.78%). The Bank Nifty closed at 49087.3, reaching an intraday high of 49628.25 and a low of 48804.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

Below is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 19, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.77%), Axis Bank (up 1.77%), ICICI Bank (up 1.50%), Indusind Bank (up 1.15%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.09%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.28%), Infosys (down 2.20%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.98%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.38%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.35%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 3.60%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.43%), Eicher Motors (up 1.93%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.73%), Axis Bank (up 1.73%)

Top Losers: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.30%), Infosys (down 2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.99%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.78%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Au Small Finance Bank, APL Apollo Tubes, Godrej Properties

Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Aurobindo Pharma, Max Healthcare Institute, Lupin, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Redington India, Data Patterns India, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, IRCON International

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Five Star Business Finance, Natco Pharma, Aditya Birla Real Estate

BSE:

Top Gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.00%), Redington India (up 8.72%), Polyplex Corporation (up 8.00%), Minda Corporation (up 7.71%), Manappuram Finance (up 7.21%)

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen (down 6.41%), JK Paper (down 5.02%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.99%), EPL (down 4.67%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.19%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Minda Corporation (up 9.25%), Redington India (up 8.89%), BSE (up 8.58%), Data Patterns India (up 8.51%), Railtel Corporation Of India (up 7.60%)

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen (down 7.25%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 5.28%), JK Paper (down 5.02%), Concord Biotech (down 4.52%), EPL (down 4.19%).

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the market performance for today’s trading session.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
