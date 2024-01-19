Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 January, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21462.25, up by 0.75%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21670.6 and a low of 21575.0. The Sensex traded between 71895.64 and 71542.74, closing 0.7% higher at 71186.86, which was 496.37 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.39% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15320.6, up by 166.85 points or 1.09%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.26%

- In the last 1 month: 0.78%

- In the last 3 months: 10.17%

- In the last 6 months: 9.01%

- In the last 1 year: 19.39%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.64%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.06%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.54%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 3.21%), HDFC Bank (down 1.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.17%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.14%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45713.55, with an intraday high of 46249.85 and a low of 45558.05. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -4.23%

- In the last 1 month: -4.55%

- In the last 3 months: 4.43%

- In the last 6 months: 0.05%

- In the last 1 year: 7.95%

Here is a list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 3.52%), NTPC (up 3.04%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), Tata Steel (up 2.40%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.38%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.24%), HDFC Bank (down 1.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.66%), State Bank Of India (down 0.10%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.64%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.06%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.54%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.21%), HDFC Bank (down 1.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.17%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.14%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: REC, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Power Finance Corp, Cummins India, Indian Hotels Company

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Communications, Biocon, Coforge, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NBCC India, Intellect Design Arena, JM Financial, HFCL, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Top Losers: Metro Brands, Quess Corp, Suzlon Energy, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises

BSE:

Top Gainers: The New India Assurance Company (up 9.73%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 9.63%), NBCC India (up 8.41%), JK Paper (up 7.66%), Linde India (up 7.42%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.10%), Quess Corp (down 3.36%), Indusind Bank (down 3.24%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 3.20%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.71%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: The New India Assurance Company (up 9.81%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 9.57%), NBCC India (up 8.43%), Linde India (up 7.61%), JK Paper (up 7.46%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.32%), Metro Brands (down 3.91%), Quess Corp (down 3.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 3.22%), Indusind Bank (down 3.21%)

For more details on the top gainers and losers in BSE and NSE, you can refer to the following sources:

