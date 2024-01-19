Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 January, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 496.37 points, or 0.7, to settle at 71186.86, while the Nifty gained 160.15 points, or 0.75, to close at 21462.25.
The Nifty closed at 21462.25, up by 0.75%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21670.6 and a low of 21575.0. The Sensex traded between 71895.64 and 71542.74, closing 0.7% higher at 71186.86, which was 496.37 points above the opening price.
