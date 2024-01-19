Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 January, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 January, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 496.37 points, or 0.7, to settle at 71186.86, while the Nifty gained 160.15 points, or 0.75, to close at 21462.25.

The Nifty closed at 21462.25, up by 0.75%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21670.6 and a low of 21575.0. The Sensex traded between 71895.64 and 71542.74, closing 0.7% higher at 71186.86, which was 496.37 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.39% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15320.6, up by 166.85 points or 1.09%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.26%

- In the last 1 month: 0.78%

- In the last 3 months: 10.17%

- In the last 6 months: 9.01%

- In the last 1 year: 19.39%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.64%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.06%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.54%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 3.21%), HDFC Bank (down 1.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.17%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.14%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45713.55, with an intraday high of 46249.85 and a low of 45558.05. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -4.23%

- In the last 1 month: -4.55%

- In the last 3 months: 4.43%

- In the last 6 months: 0.05%

- In the last 1 year: 7.95%

Here is a list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 3.52%), NTPC (up 3.04%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), Tata Steel (up 2.40%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.38%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.24%), HDFC Bank (down 1.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.66%), State Bank Of India (down 0.10%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.64%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.06%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.54%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.21%), HDFC Bank (down 1.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.17%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.14%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: REC, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Power Finance Corp, Cummins India, Indian Hotels Company

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Communications, Biocon, Coforge, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NBCC India, Intellect Design Arena, JM Financial, HFCL, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Top Losers: Metro Brands, Quess Corp, Suzlon Energy, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises

BSE:

Top Gainers: The New India Assurance Company (up 9.73%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 9.63%), NBCC India (up 8.41%), JK Paper (up 7.66%), Linde India (up 7.42%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.10%), Quess Corp (down 3.36%), Indusind Bank (down 3.24%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 3.20%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.71%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: The New India Assurance Company (up 9.81%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 9.57%), NBCC India (up 8.43%), Linde India (up 7.61%), JK Paper (up 7.46%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.32%), Metro Brands (down 3.91%), Quess Corp (down 3.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 3.22%), Indusind Bank (down 3.21%)

For more details on the top gainers and losers in BSE and NSE, you can refer to the following sources:

- BSE Top Gainers: [link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- BSE Top Losers: [link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- NSE Top Gainers: [link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)

- NSE Top Losers: [link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

