Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 July, 2024: Infosys, ITC, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 July, 2024: Infosys, ITC, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 738.81 points, or -0.91, to settle at 81343.46, while the Nifty lost 269.95 points, or -1.09, to close at 24800.85.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24800.85, down by 1.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24854.8 and a low of 24508.15. The Sensex traded between 81587.76 and 80499.1, closing 0.91% down at 81343.46, which was 738.81 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.54% down. Similarly, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18829.2, down by 431.45 points and 2.29% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.11%

- In the last 1 month: 4.31%

- In the last 3 months: 10.76%

- In the last 6 months: 13.44%

- In the last 1 year: 23.68%

Here are the top gainers and losers in the Nifty index today:

- Top gainers: Infosys (up 1.99%), ITC (up 0.91%), Asian Paints (up 0.49%), Britannia Industries (up 0.11%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.10%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 5.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.51%), JSW Steel (down 4.51%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.91%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.63%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 52620.7, with an intraday high of 52586.75 and a low of 52146.3. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.0%

- In the last 1 month: 1.71%

- In the last 3 months: 9.89%

- In the last 6 months: 14.39%

- In the last 1 year: 14.47%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 19, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Infosys (up 1.92%), ITC (up 0.89%), Asian Paints (up 0.53%), HCL Technologies (up 0.03%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 5.17%), NTPC (down 3.51%), Tata Motors (down 3.43%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.28%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.16%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Infosys (up 1.99%), ITC (up 0.91%), Asian Paints (up 0.49%), Britannia Industries (up 0.11%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.10%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 5.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.51%), JSW Steel (down 4.51%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.91%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.63%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Mphasis, Astral, Page Industries, L&T Technology Services, Au Small Finance Bank

- Top losers: Persistent Systems, Cummins India, Dixon Technologies (India), NMDC, Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Titagarh Rail Systems, Karur Vysya Bank, IRCON International, Data Patterns India

- Top losers: Apar Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Amber Enterprises India, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Castrol India

BSE:

- Top gainers: Focus Business Solution (up 4.97%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 4.80%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 4.72%), Teamlease Services (up 3.88%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 3.48%)

- Top losers: Clara Industries (down 7.84%), Amber Enterprises India (down 6.83%), Apar Industries (down 6.57%), JK Paper (down 6.54%), Persistent Systems (down 6.50%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 4.96%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 4.71%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 3.10%), One 97 Communications (up 3.02%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 2.87%)

- Top losers: Apar Industries (down 6.71%), Persistent Systems (down 6.39%), JK Paper (down 6.26%), Jindal Stainless (down 6.26%), Cummins India (down 6.25%)

For more information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can refer to the following links:

- BSE Top Gainers

- BSE Top Losers

- NSE Top Gainers

- NSE Top Losers

