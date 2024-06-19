Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 June, 2024: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23557.9, down by 0.18% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23664.0 and a low of 23412.9. The Sensex traded between 77851.63 and 76954.87 and closed 0.05% higher at 77301.14, which was 36.45 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.95% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 18238.55, down by 83.05 points and 0.46% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 4.36%

- In the last 3 months: 7.76%

- In the last 6 months: 9.59%

- In the last 1 year: 25.36%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (up 3.11%), Axis Bank (up 2.92%), ICICI Bank (up 1.92%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.35%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 3.53%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.52%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.41%).

The bank nifty ended at 50440.9, with an intraday high of 51957.0 and a low of 50441.75. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.99%

- In the last 1 month: 6.94%

- In the last 3 months: 10.78%

- In the last 6 months: 7.34%

- In the last 1 year: 17.76%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 3.06%), Axis Bank (up 2.94%), ICICI Bank (up 1.93%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.67%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.48%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 3.47%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.66%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.49%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.43%), and NTPC (down 1.99%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 3.11%), Axis Bank (up 2.92%), ICICI Bank (up 1.92%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 3.53%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.52%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.41%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Coforge, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Page Industries, IDFC First Bank, and Aditya Birla Capital

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Container Corporation Of India, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and Ramkrishna Forgings

Top Losers: KEC International, Data Patterns India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Century Textiles & Industries, and Great Eastern Shipping Company

BSE:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 7.86%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.74%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 7.27%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 6.92%), and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (up 6.66%)

Top Losers: Sobha (down 6.24%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 5.74%), KEI Industries (down 5.46%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 4.93%), and Clara Industries (down 4.59%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.90%), Alok Industries (up 7.82%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 7.63%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 6.88%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 6.84%)

Top Losers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 5.97%), KEI Industries (down 5.44%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 5.00%), Endurance Technologies (down 4.98%), and JK Paper (down 4.35%).

