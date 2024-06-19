Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 15:54:35
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,658.00 3.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.05 -0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.60 0.95%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.70 -1.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,144.75 1.93%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 June, 2024: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 June, 2024: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 36.45 points, or 0.05, to settle at 77301.14, while the Nifty lost 41.9 points, or -0.18, to close at 23557.9.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23557.9, down by 0.18% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23664.0 and a low of 23412.9. The Sensex traded between 77851.63 and 76954.87 and closed 0.05% higher at 77301.14, which was 36.45 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.95% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 18238.55, down by 83.05 points and 0.46% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 4.36%

- In the last 3 months: 7.76%

- In the last 6 months: 9.59%

- In the last 1 year: 25.36%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (up 3.11%), Axis Bank (up 2.92%), ICICI Bank (up 1.92%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.35%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 3.53%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.52%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.41%).

The bank nifty ended at 50440.9, with an intraday high of 51957.0 and a low of 50441.75. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.99%

- In the last 1 month: 6.94%

- In the last 3 months: 10.78%

- In the last 6 months: 7.34%

- In the last 1 year: 17.76%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 3.06%), Axis Bank (up 2.94%), ICICI Bank (up 1.93%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.67%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.48%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 3.47%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.66%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.49%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.43%), and NTPC (down 1.99%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 3.11%), Axis Bank (up 2.92%), ICICI Bank (up 1.92%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 3.53%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.52%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.41%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Coforge, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Page Industries, IDFC First Bank, and Aditya Birla Capital

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Container Corporation Of India, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and Ramkrishna Forgings

Top Losers: KEC International, Data Patterns India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Century Textiles & Industries, and Great Eastern Shipping Company

BSE:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 7.86%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.74%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 7.27%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 6.92%), and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (up 6.66%)

Top Losers: Sobha (down 6.24%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 5.74%), KEI Industries (down 5.46%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 4.93%), and Clara Industries (down 4.59%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.90%), Alok Industries (up 7.82%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 7.63%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 6.88%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 6.84%)

Top Losers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 5.97%), KEI Industries (down 5.44%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 5.00%), Endurance Technologies (down 4.98%), and JK Paper (down 4.35%).

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Jun 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue