Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 June, 2024: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 36.45 points, or 0.05, to settle at 77301.14, while the Nifty lost 41.9 points, or -0.18, to close at 23557.9.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23557.9, down by 0.18% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23664.0 and a low of 23412.9. The Sensex traded between 77851.63 and 76954.87 and closed 0.05% higher at 77301.14, which was 36.45 points above the opening price.
