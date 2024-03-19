Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 March, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 736.37 points, or -1.01, to settle at 72748.42, while the Nifty lost 238.25 points, or -1.08, to close at 22055.7.
The Nifty index closed at 22055.7, down by 1.08% for the day. It reached a high of 21978.3 and a low of 21793.1 during the trading session. The Sensex traded between 72490.09 and 71933.35, closing 1.01% down at 72748.42, which was 736.37 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started