Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 March, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 736.37 points, or -1.01, to settle at 72748.42, while the Nifty lost 238.25 points, or -1.08, to close at 22055.7.

The Nifty index closed at 22055.7, down by 1.08% for the day. It reached a high of 21978.3 and a low of 21793.1 during the trading session. The Sensex traded between 72490.09 and 71933.35, closing 1.01% down at 72748.42, which was 736.37 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.66% down. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 14762.15, down by 175.3 points and 1.19% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance in different time periods: -2.35% in the last 1 week, -1.4% in the last 1 month, 1.67% in the last 3 months, 9.6% in the last 6 months, and 28.39% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 1.41%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.39%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.68%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.47%), and Eicher Motors (up 0.46%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (down 4.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.22%), Cipla (down 3.54%), Tata Consumer (down 3.43%), and Britannia Industries (down 3.27%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46575.9, with an intraday high of 46602.35 and a low of 46258.75. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance in different time periods: -1.92% in the last 1 week, -0.35% in the last 1 month, -3.13% in the last 3 months, 2.18% in the last 6 months, and 17.81% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on March 19, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 1.38%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.57%), ICICI Bank (up 0.26%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.23%), HDFC Bank (up 0.19%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 4.03%), Nestle India (down 3.37%), Indusind Bank (down 3.15%), Wipro (down 3.05%), HCL Technologies (down 2.62%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 1.41%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.39%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.68%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.47%), Eicher Motors (up 0.46%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 4.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.22%), Cipla (down 3.54%), Tata Consumer (down 3.43%), Britannia Industries (down 3.27%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Jubilant Foodworks, Balkrishna Industries, Oberoi Realty, Max Financial Services, Escorts Kubota

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Gujarat Gas Company, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, L&T Technology Services, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, KEI Industries, Radico Khaitan, Piramal Pharma

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, Intellect Design Arena, SJVN, Data Patterns India, BSE

BSE:

Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines (up 6.61%), Torrent Power (up 6.55%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 5.18%), Polyplex Corporation (up 4.77%), One 97 Communications (up 4.22%)

Top Losers: Capri Global Capital (down 5.75%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 5.70%), Amber Enterprises India (down 5.65%), SIS (down 5.25%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Torrent Power (up 6.19%), Triveni Turbines (up 5.82%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 4.50%), One 97 Communications (up 4.41%), Polyplex Corporation (up 4.21%)

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India (down 5.76%), Brightcom Group (down 5.73%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 5.38%), Eclerx Services (down 5.18%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%).

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 04:03 PM IST
