Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 22,834.3, marking an increase of 0.32%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 22,940.7 and a low of 22,807.95. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 75,568.38 and 75,201.48, ultimately closing 0.2% higher at 75,301.26, which is 147.79 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.48% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50 performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 15,374.7, reflecting an increase of 372.9 points or 2.43%.

The Nifty 50 index has generated the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.75%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.89%), Tata Steel (up 2.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.36%), and Ultratech Cement (up 2.20%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 2.41%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.56%), ITC (down 1.48%), Infosys (down 1.42%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.28%). The Bank Nifty concluded the trading day at 49,314.5, having reached an intraday high of 49,807.55 and a low of 49,324.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 19, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 2.52%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.27%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.01%), Wipro (up 1.66%), Indusind Bank (up 1.56%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.56%), ITC (down 1.55%), Infosys (down 1.38%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.98%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.75%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.89%), Tata Steel (up 2.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.36%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.20%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.41%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.56%), ITC (down 1.48%), Infosys (down 1.42%), Britannia Industries (down 1.28%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, Vodafone Idea, Polycab India.

Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Colgate Palmolive India, Persistent Systems, PI Industries, Sundaram Finance.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: RITES, BEML, Ircon International, Olectra Greentech, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy.

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Jyothy Labs, Navin Fluorine International, Triveni Turbines, Castrol India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Gr Infraprojects (up 8.98%), RITES (up 8.94%), Cochin Shipyard (up 8.71%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (up 8.40%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (up 7.37%).

Top Losers: Mastek (down 4.94%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.62%), Avanti Feeds (down 3.17%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.06%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.65%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Cochin Shipyard (up 8.64%), RITES (up 7.84%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 7.18%), PB Fintech (up 7.00%), Shipping Corporation of India (up 6.91%).