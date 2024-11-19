Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 November, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded at 23453.8, marking an increase of 0.28%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a daily high of 23780.65 and a low of 23464.8. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 78451.65 and 77411.31, ultimately closing 0.31% higher at 77339.01, which is 239.37 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index demonstrated stronger performance than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.7%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 17507.25, reflecting an increase of 170.1 points or 0.97%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.64%

- In the last 1 Month: -5.2%

- In the last 3 Months: -4.4%

- In the last 6 Months: 4.28%

- In the last 1 Year: 19.29%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%), HDFC Bank (up 2.18%), Trent (up 1.94%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.84%). Conversely, the top losers included SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.70%), Reliance Industries (down 1.51%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.46%), and Tata Consumer (down 1.46%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50363.8, having reached an intraday high of 50983.5 and a low of 50440.85. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.07%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.6%

- In the last 3 Months: 0.48%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.33%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.12%

The following is a list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.28%), HDFC Bank (up 2.21%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.60%), Wipro (up 1.56%).

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 1.53%), State Bank Of India (down 1.44%), Tata Steel (down 1.31%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.21%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.13%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%), HDFC Bank (up 2.18%), Trent (up 1.94%), Eicher Motors (up 1.84%).

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.70%), Reliance Industries (down 1.51%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.46%), Tata Consumer (down 1.46%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Federal Bank, Godrej Properties, Indian Hotels Company.

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, P I Industries, KPIT Technologies, Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Apar Industries, Triveni Turbines, Data Patterns India, Cochin Shipyard, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India.

Top Losers: Jyothy Labs, Honasa Consumer, RBL Bank, Swan Energy, KEC International.

BSE:

Top Gainers: V-Guard Industries (up 7.72%), Apar Industries (up 7.58%), Triveni Turbines (up 6.34%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 6.19%), Eid Parry India (up 5.98%).

Top Losers: Garware Technical Fibres (down 6.19%), Thermax (down 4.85%), Max Financial Services (down 3.81%), Adani Green Energy (down 3.11%), RESTAURANT BR (down 3.05%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mtar Technologies (up 7.99%), Craftsman Automation (up 7.50%), Apar Industries (up 7.46%), V-Guard Industries (up 7.25%), Eid Parry India (up 7.25%).

Top Losers: CE Info Systems (down 5.74%), Thermax (down 4.67%), Max Financial Services (down 3.88%), RESTAURANT BR (down 3.15%), Adani Green Energy (down 3.04%).