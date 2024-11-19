Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 November, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 239.37 points, or 0.31, to settle at 77339.01, while the Nifty gained 64.7 points, or 0.28, to close at 23453.8.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded at 23453.8, marking an increase of 0.28%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a daily high of 23780.65 and a low of 23464.8. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 78451.65 and 77411.31, ultimately closing 0.31% higher at 77339.01, which is 239.37 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index demonstrated stronger performance than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.7%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 17507.25, reflecting an increase of 170.1 points or 0.97%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.64%

- In the last 1 Month: -5.2%

- In the last 3 Months: -4.4%

- In the last 6 Months: 4.28%

- In the last 1 Year: 19.29%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%), HDFC Bank (up 2.18%), Trent (up 1.94%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.84%). Conversely, the top losers included SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.70%), Reliance Industries (down 1.51%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.46%), and Tata Consumer (down 1.46%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50363.8, having reached an intraday high of 50983.5 and a low of 50440.85. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.07%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.6%

- In the last 3 Months: 0.48%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.33%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.12%

The following is a list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.28%), HDFC Bank (up 2.21%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.60%), Wipro (up 1.56%).

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 1.53%), State Bank Of India (down 1.44%), Tata Steel (down 1.31%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.21%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.13%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%), HDFC Bank (up 2.18%), Trent (up 1.94%), Eicher Motors (up 1.84%).

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.70%), Reliance Industries (down 1.51%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.46%), Tata Consumer (down 1.46%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Federal Bank, Godrej Properties, Indian Hotels Company.

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, P I Industries, KPIT Technologies, Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Apar Industries, Triveni Turbines, Data Patterns India, Cochin Shipyard, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India.

Top Losers: Jyothy Labs, Honasa Consumer, RBL Bank, Swan Energy, KEC International.

BSE:

Top Gainers: V-Guard Industries (up 7.72%), Apar Industries (up 7.58%), Triveni Turbines (up 6.34%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 6.19%), Eid Parry India (up 5.98%).

Top Losers: Garware Technical Fibres (down 6.19%), Thermax (down 4.85%), Max Financial Services (down 3.81%), Adani Green Energy (down 3.11%), RESTAURANT BR (down 3.05%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mtar Technologies (up 7.99%), Craftsman Automation (up 7.50%), Apar Industries (up 7.46%), V-Guard Industries (up 7.25%), Eid Parry India (up 7.25%).

Top Losers: CE Info Systems (down 5.74%), Thermax (down 4.67%), Max Financial Services (down 3.88%), RESTAURANT BR (down 3.15%), Adani Green Energy (down 3.04%).

This report incorporates data available up to October 2023.

