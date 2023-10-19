Top gainers and losers today on 19 October, 2023: Bajaj Auto, LTI Mindtree, Wipro, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 247.78 points, or -0.38, to settle at 65877.02, while the Nifty lost 46.4 points, or -0.24, to close at 19671.1.
The Nifty closed at 19671.1, down by 0.24% from the previous day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19681.8 and a low of 19512.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65869.65 and 65343.5, closing 0.38% down at 65877.02, which was 247.78 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started