Top gainers and losers today on 19 October, 2023: Bajaj Auto, LTI Mindtree, Wipro, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 247.78 points, or -0.38, to settle at 65877.02, while the Nifty lost 46.4 points, or -0.24, to close at 19671.1.

The Nifty closed at 19671.1, down by 0.24% from the previous day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19681.8 and a low of 19512.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65869.65 and 65343.5, closing 0.38% down at 65877.02, which was 247.78 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.04% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13010.45, up by 20.15 points and 0.15% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has experienced a negative trend in the past week, month, and three months with returns of -0.87%, -1.4%, and -1.06% respectively. However, in the last six months and one year, the Nifty 50 has shown positive returns of 11.37% and 12.05% respectively.

Analyzing the top gainers and losers in the Nifty index, Bajaj Auto, LTI Mindtree, Nestle India, Hero Motocorp, and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers, while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Hindalco Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

Moving on to the Bank Nifty, it ended at 43888.7, with an intraday high of 44058.8 and a low of 43558.1. The performance of the Bank Nifty has shown negative returns in the past week, month, and three months, with positive returns in the last six months and one year.

Furthermore, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on October 19, 2023:

In the Sensex, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserve, and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

In the Nifty, Bajaj Auto, LTI Mindtree, Nestle India, Hero Motocorp, and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers, while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Hindalco Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

For the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Vodafone Idea, Persistent Systems, REC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Aditya Birla Capital, while Astral, Bandhan Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Aurobindo Pharma, and Biocon were the top losers.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, NBCC India, Alok Industries, Welspun India, Cyient, and Vardhaman Textiles were the top gainers, while M M T C, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Stainless, and Devyani International were the top losers.

Moving on to the BSE index, NBCC India, Minda Corporation, Bajaj Auto, LTI Mindtree, and Alok Industries were the top gainers, while M M T C, Astral, Indraprastha Gas, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and CIE Automotive India were the top losers.

Lastly, in the NSE index, NBCC India, Bajaj Auto, LTI Mindtree, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, and KSB were the top gainers, while M M T C, Astral, Indraprastha Gas, APL Apollo Tubes, and Bandhan Bank were the top losers.

