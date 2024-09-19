Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 September, 2024: NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,377.55, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.15%. Throughout the day, the Nifty experienced a high of 25,611.95 and a low of 25,376.05. Meanwhile, the Sensex operated within a range of 83,773.61 to 83,071.66, ultimately closing at 82,948.23, which represents a rise of 0.29% and is 236.57 points above the opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing 0.62% lower. Small-cap stocks also underperformed, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which settled at 19,389.75, down by 244.9 points, or a decrease of 1.26%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.15%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.48%

- In the last 3 Months: 8.13%

- In the last 6 Months: 16.55%

- In the last 1 Year: 27.77%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included NTPC (up 2.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.75%), Titan Company (up 1.49%), Nestle India (up 1.43%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.25%). Conversely, the top losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.47%), Coal India (down 1.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.77%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.44%), and Shriram Finance (down 1.38%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 52,750.4, with an intraday high of 53,353.3 and a low of 52,847.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.48%

- In the last 1 Month: 5.33%

- In the last 3 Months: 3.22%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.38%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.9%

The following is a detailed list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.45%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.82%), Titan Company (up 1.56%), Nestle India (up 1.51%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.21%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 1.26%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%), HCL Technologies (down 0.86%), Wipro (down 0.85%), Tata Steel (down 0.66%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.75%), Titan Company (up 1.49%), Nestle India (up 1.43%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.25%)

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.47%), Coal India (down 1.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.77%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.44%), Shriram Finance (down 1.38%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Max Healthcare Institute, Persistent Systems, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Petronet LNG, Polycab India, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Century Textiles & Industries, Aavas Financiers, Creditaccess Grameen, Firstsource Solutions, Mahanagar Gas

Top Losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, IIFL Finance, Radico Khaitan, PNB Housing Finance, Data Patterns India

BSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 9.05%), Garware Technical Fibres (up 7.04%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 6.15%), Asahi India Glass (up 5.04%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 4.55%)

Top Losers: Indus Towers (down 8.86%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (down 8.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 7.16%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 6.61%), Radico Khaitan (down 6.23%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 8.83%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 7.29%), Asahi India Glass (up 6.78%), PB Fintech (up 3.98%), United Breweries (up 3.97%)