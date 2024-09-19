Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 September, 2024: NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 236.57 points, or 0.29, to settle at 82948.23, while the Nifty gained 38.25 points, or 0.15, to close at 25377.55.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,377.55, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.15%. Throughout the day, the Nifty experienced a high of 25,611.95 and a low of 25,376.05. Meanwhile, the Sensex operated within a range of 83,773.61 to 83,071.66, ultimately closing at 82,948.23, which represents a rise of 0.29% and is 236.57 points above the opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing 0.62% lower. Small-cap stocks also underperformed, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which settled at 19,389.75, down by 244.9 points, or a decrease of 1.26%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.15%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.48%

- In the last 3 Months: 8.13%

- In the last 6 Months: 16.55%

- In the last 1 Year: 27.77%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included NTPC (up 2.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.75%), Titan Company (up 1.49%), Nestle India (up 1.43%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.25%). Conversely, the top losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.47%), Coal India (down 1.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.77%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.44%), and Shriram Finance (down 1.38%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 52,750.4, with an intraday high of 53,353.3 and a low of 52,847.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.48%

- In the last 1 Month: 5.33%

- In the last 3 Months: 3.22%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.38%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.9%

The following is a detailed list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 19, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.45%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.82%), Titan Company (up 1.56%), Nestle India (up 1.51%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.21%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 1.26%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%), HCL Technologies (down 0.86%), Wipro (down 0.85%), Tata Steel (down 0.66%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.75%), Titan Company (up 1.49%), Nestle India (up 1.43%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.25%)

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.47%), Coal India (down 1.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.77%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.44%), Shriram Finance (down 1.38%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Max Healthcare Institute, Persistent Systems, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Petronet LNG, Polycab India, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Century Textiles & Industries, Aavas Financiers, Creditaccess Grameen, Firstsource Solutions, Mahanagar Gas

Top Losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, IIFL Finance, Radico Khaitan, PNB Housing Finance, Data Patterns India

BSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 9.05%), Garware Technical Fibres (up 7.04%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 6.15%), Asahi India Glass (up 5.04%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 4.55%)

Top Losers: Indus Towers (down 8.86%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (down 8.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 7.16%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 6.61%), Radico Khaitan (down 6.23%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 8.83%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 7.29%), Asahi India Glass (up 6.78%), PB Fintech (up 3.98%), United Breweries (up 3.97%)

Top Losers: Indus Towers (down 8.98%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 7.37%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 6.51%), IIFL Finance (down 6.22%), Radico Khaitan (down 6.18%).

