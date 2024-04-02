Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 April, 2024: Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 110.64 points, or -0.15, to settle at 74014.55, while the Nifty lost 8.7 points, or -0.04, to close at 22462.0.
The Nifty closed at 22462.0, down by 0.04% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22497.6 and a low of 22388.15. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74099.78 and 73743.77, closing 0.15% down at 74014.55, which was 110.64 points below the opening price.
