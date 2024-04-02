Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 April, 2024: Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 April, 2024: Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 110.64 points, or -0.15, to settle at 74014.55, while the Nifty lost 8.7 points, or -0.04, to close at 22462.0.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22462.0, down by 0.04% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22497.6 and a low of 22388.15. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74099.78 and 73743.77, closing 0.15% down at 74014.55, which was 110.64 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed with a 1.09% increase. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15768.4, up by 192.55 points or 1.22%.

Over different time periods, the Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.03%

- In the last 1 month: 0.2%

- In the last 3 months: 3.63%

- In the last 6 months: 14.97%

- In the last 1 year: 29.05%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (up 4.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.92%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.59%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.51%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.05%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 2.56%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.86%), HCL Technologies (down 1.82%), ICICI Bank (down 1.68%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47578.25, with an intraday high of 47707.35 and low of 47408.55. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.0%

- In the last 1 month: 0.16%

- In the last 3 months: -0.48%

- In the last 6 months: 7.05%

- In the last 1 year: 16.46%

Here is the list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 02 Apr, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.95%), Nestle India (up 1.42%), Tata Motors (up 1.23%), State Bank Of India (up 1.21%), Indusind Bank (up 1.11%)

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.84%), HCL Technologies (down 1.82%), ICICI Bank (down 1.52%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.90%), Infosys (down 0.84%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Consumer (up 4.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.92%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.59%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.51%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.05%)

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 2.56%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.86%), HCL Technologies (down 1.82%), ICICI Bank (down 1.68%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Steel Authority Of India, Godrej Properties, Dixon Technologies (India), ACC, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Gujarat Gas Company, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NCC, Computer Age Management Services, Data Patterns India, Redington India, Tata Investment Corporation

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Indiamart Intermesh, Triveni Turbines, Century Textiles & Industries, JBM Auto

BSE:

Top Gainers: Symphony (up 9.47%), Linde India (up 9.03%), Orient Electric (up 8.48%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.14%), NCC (up 7.93%)

Top Losers: Caplin Point Laboratories (down 4.39%), Vodafone Idea (down 4.14%), Vmart Retail (down 3.63%), PNB Housing Finance (down 3.46%), Indiamart Intermesh (down 3.35%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Varroc Engineering (up 9.04%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.17%), NCC (up 7.69%), Linde India (up 7.19%), Mtar Technologies (up 7.03%)

Top Losers: Anand Rathi Wealth (down 4.74%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 4.29%), Jai Balaji Industries (down 3.99%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.93%), PNB Housing Finance (down 3.37%)

