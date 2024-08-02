Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 August, 2024: Divis Laboratories, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 885.6 points, or -1.08, to settle at 81867.55, while the Nifty lost 293.2 points, or -1.17, to close at 25010.9.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 25010.9 down by 1.17%. During the day Nifty touched a day high of 24851.9 and a low of 24686.85. Sensex traded in the range of 81345.6 and 80868.91 & closed 1.08% down at 81867.55 which was 885.6 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.43% down. Small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18949.95 down by 149.35 points and 0.79% lower.

Nifty 50 has given returns of:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.43%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.5%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.18%

- In the last 6 Months: 13.15%

- In the last 1 Year: 26.63%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 1.49%), HDFC Bank (up 1.24%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.11%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.96%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.60%) which were up, whereas the top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 4.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.74%), Tata Motors (down 4.17%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.78%), JSW Steel (down 3.75%) which were down.

The bank nifty ended at 51564.0 with an intraday high of 51608.7 and a low of 51087.85. The bank nifty performance in recent times is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.09%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.58%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.29%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.68%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.1%

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during 02 Aug, 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.17%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.95%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.61%), Nestle India (up 0.41%), Asian Paints (up 0.32%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.63%), Tata Motors (down 4.17%), Wipro (down 3.75%), Tata Steel (down 2.97%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.91%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 1.49%), HDFC Bank (up 1.24%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.11%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.96%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.60%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 4.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.74%), Tata Motors (down 4.17%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.78%), JSW Steel (down 3.75%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Page Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Vodafone Idea, Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Cummins India, Escorts Kubota, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, UPL, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Ramkrishna Forgings, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Amber Enterprises India

Top Losers: Birlasoft, Titagarh Rail Systems, National Aluminium Company, JBM Auto, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

BSE:

Top Gainers: PCBL (up 8.77%), One 97 Communications (up 5.94%), Clara Industries (up 5.52%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.26%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 5.03%)

Top Losers: Cummins India (down 8.04%), Escorts Kubota (down 5.81%), Birlasoft (down 5.78%), Emami (down 5.29%), Capri Global Capital (down 5.06%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: ADANI WILMAR (up 9.99%), PCBL (up 8.66%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (up 6.80%), One 97 Communications (up 6.07%), Clean Science & Technology (up 5.62%)