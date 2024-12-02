Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 December, 2024: Ultratech Cement, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 445.29 points, or 0.56, to settle at 79802.79, while the Nifty gained 144.95 points, or 0.6, to close at 24131.1.

**The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 24,131.1, reflecting an increase of 0.6%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,301.7 and a low of 24,008.65. The Sensex operated within a range of 80,337.82 and 79,308.95, ultimately closing 0.56% higher at 79,802.79, which is 445.29 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded with a gain of 1.44%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 18,650.95, an increase of 194.1 points or 1.04%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.22%

- In the last 1 month: 1.16%

- In the last 3 months: -3.97%

- In the last 6 months: 4.34%

- In the last 1 year: 17.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Ultratech Cement (up 3.98%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.47%), Grasim Industries (up 3.35%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), and JSW Steel (up 2.46%). Conversely, the top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.67%), Cipla (down 1.71%), NTPC (down 1.50%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), and Britannia Industries (down 0.69%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,055.6, with an intraday high of 52,197.25 and a low of 51,693.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- In the last 1 week: -0.18%

- In the last 1 month: 1.76%

- In the last 3 months: 1.31%

- In the last 6 months: 2.23%

- In the last 1 year: 12.24%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 2, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers**: Ultratech Cement (up 3.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.81%), Titan Company (up 1.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.59%).

**Top Losers**: NTPC (down 1.55%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.70%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.69%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.60%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.49%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers**: Ultratech Cement (up 3.98%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.47%), Grasim Industries (up 3.35%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), JSW Steel (up 2.46%).

**Top Losers**: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.67%), Cipla (down 1.71%), NTPC (down 1.50%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), Britannia Industries (down 0.69%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers**: Dixon Technologies (India), Suzlon Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software, Godrej Properties, Max Healthcare Institute.

**Top Losers**: KPIT Technologies, Cummins India, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Federal Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers**: Castrol India, Affle India, Intellect Design Arena, Happiest Minds Technologies, Cochin Shipyard.

**Top Losers**: Triveni Turbines, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Five Star Business Finance, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

BSE:

**Top Gainers**: JK Paper (up 9.99%), Affle India (up 7.20%), Castrol India (up 7.13%), Intellect Design Arena (up 6.64%), Hikal (up 6.59%).

**Top Losers**: Aegis Logistics (down 7.98%), Emami (down 7.49%), BASF India (down 5.78%), Adani Total Gas (down 4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 4.04%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers**: Castrol India (up 7.23%), Affle India (up 7.22%), Intellect Design Arena (up 6.57%), Happiest Minds Technologies (up 6.51%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 6.05%).

**Top Losers**: Aegis Logistics (down 7.84%), Emami (down 7.71%), Adani Total Gas (down 4.90%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 4.02%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.00%).