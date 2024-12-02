Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 December, 2024: Ultratech Cement, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 445.29 points, or 0.56, to settle at 79802.79, while the Nifty gained 144.95 points, or 0.6, to close at 24131.1.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 24,131.1, reflecting an increase of 0.6%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,301.7 and a low of 24,008.65. The Sensex operated within a range of 80,337.82 and 79,308.95, ultimately closing 0.56% higher at 79,802.79, which is 445.29 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded with a gain of 1.44%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 18,650.95, an increase of 194.1 points or 1.04%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.22%

- In the last 1 month: 1.16%

- In the last 3 months: -3.97%

- In the last 6 months: 4.34%

- In the last 1 year: 17.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Ultratech Cement (up 3.98%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.47%), Grasim Industries (up 3.35%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), and JSW Steel (up 2.46%). Conversely, the top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.67%), Cipla (down 1.71%), NTPC (down 1.50%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), and Britannia Industries (down 0.69%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,055.6, with an intraday high of 52,197.25 and a low of 51,693.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- In the last 1 week: -0.18%

- In the last 1 month: 1.76%

- In the last 3 months: 1.31%

- In the last 6 months: 2.23%

- In the last 1 year: 12.24%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 2, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers**: Ultratech Cement (up 3.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.81%), Titan Company (up 1.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.59%).

**Top Losers**: NTPC (down 1.55%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.70%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.69%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.60%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.49%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers**: Ultratech Cement (up 3.98%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.47%), Grasim Industries (up 3.35%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), JSW Steel (up 2.46%).

**Top Losers**: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.67%), Cipla (down 1.71%), NTPC (down 1.50%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), Britannia Industries (down 0.69%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers**: Dixon Technologies (India), Suzlon Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software, Godrej Properties, Max Healthcare Institute.

**Top Losers**: KPIT Technologies, Cummins India, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Federal Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers**: Castrol India, Affle India, Intellect Design Arena, Happiest Minds Technologies, Cochin Shipyard.

**Top Losers**: Triveni Turbines, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Five Star Business Finance, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

BSE:

**Top Gainers**: JK Paper (up 9.99%), Affle India (up 7.20%), Castrol India (up 7.13%), Intellect Design Arena (up 6.64%), Hikal (up 6.59%).

**Top Losers**: Aegis Logistics (down 7.98%), Emami (down 7.49%), BASF India (down 5.78%), Adani Total Gas (down 4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 4.04%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers**: Castrol India (up 7.23%), Affle India (up 7.22%), Intellect Design Arena (up 6.57%), Happiest Minds Technologies (up 6.51%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 6.05%).

**Top Losers**: Aegis Logistics (down 7.84%), Emami (down 7.71%), Adani Total Gas (down 4.90%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 4.02%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.00%).

This report is based on data available until October 2023.

