Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21,697.45, an increase of 0.72%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,126.8 and a low of 21,805.55. The Sensex traded between 73,089.4 and 71,948.77, closing at 71,645.3, a 0.61% increase from the opening price, with a difference of 440.33 points.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.95% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 performed better than the Nifty 50, ending at 16,127.2, an increase of 150.65 points or 0.93%.

Over different time periods, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: 0.54% in the last 1 week, 0.88% in the last 1 month, 14.23% in the last 3 months, 11.93% in the last 6 months, and 24.11% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 9.81%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 4.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.88%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.50%), and NTPC (up 3.26%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 2.74%), Axis Bank (down 1.59%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.41%), HDFC Bank (down 1.38%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.85%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46,188.65, with an intraday high of 46,892.35 and a low of 45,901.25. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows: 1.15% in the last 1 week, -3.77% in the last 1 month, 6.85% in the last 3 months, 2.15% in the last 6 months, and 13.02% in the last 1 year.

In the trading session on February 2, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 4.10%), NTPC (up 3.34%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.98%), Tata Steel (up 2.89%), and Wipro (up 2.52%). The top losers in the Sensex were Axis Bank (down 1.42%), HDFC Bank (down 1.33%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.81%), ITC (down 0.60%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.57%).

Similarly, in the Nifty, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 9.81%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 4.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.88%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.50%), and NTPC (up 3.26%). The top losers in the Nifty were Eicher Motors (down 2.74%), Axis Bank (down 1.59%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.41%), HDFC Bank (down 1.38%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.85%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Abbott India, Aditya Birla Capital, Steel Authority Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and NMDC. The top losers were Oberoi Realty, Mphasis, Max Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks, and Indus Towers.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Cyient, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Shree Renuka Sugars. The top losers were HFCL, Bikaji Foods International, Birla Corporation, City Union Bank, and Welspun Living.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 9.80%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 8.88%), Cyient (up 8.66%), Abbott India (up 8.35%), and Aditya Birla Capital (up 7.90%). The top losers were HFCL (down 6.39%), Bikaji Foods International (down 6.01%), Birla Corporation (down 5.39%), City Union Bank (down 4.69%), and Welspun Living (down 4.64%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 9.81%), Cyient (up 8.80%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 8.78%), Abbott India (up 8.41%), and Aditya Birla Capital (up 8.09%). The top losers were Bikaji Foods International (down 6.27%), Birla Corporation (down 5.21%), City Union Bank (down 4.59%), Bayer Cropscience (down 4.59%), and Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.57%).

