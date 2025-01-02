Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 January, 2025: Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1436.3 points, or 1.83, to settle at 78507.41, while the Nifty gained 445.75 points, or 1.88, to close at 23742.9.

The Nifty index concluded the trading day at 23,742.9, representing an increase of 1.88%. During the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,226.7 and a low of 23,751.55. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,032.87 and 78,542.37, ultimately closing 1.83% higher at 78,507.41, which is 1,436.3 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.18%. Similarly, small-cap stocks did not perform as well, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,959.8, reflecting an increase of 120.55 points or 0.64% higher.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.84%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.37%

- In the last 3 Months: -4.21%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.26%

- In the last 1 Year: 11.63%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Eicher Motors (up 8.65%), Bajaj Finserv (up 7.88%), Bajaj Finance (up 6.54%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 5.65%), and Shriram Finance (up 4.84%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.63%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.14%). The Bank Nifty closed at 51,060.6, with an intraday high of 51,672.75 and a low of 50,992.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.84%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.97%

- In the last 3 Months: -0.47%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.08%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.04%

Below is the list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 2, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 7.86%), Bajaj Finance (up 6.50%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 5.49%), Titan Company (up 4.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.20%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.62%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 8.65%), Bajaj Finserv (up 7.88%), Bajaj Finance (up 6.54%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 5.65%), Shriram Finance (up 4.84%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.63%), Britannia Industries (down 0.14%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Ashok Leyland, PB Fintech, L&T FINANCE, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Colgate Palmolive India

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Suzlon Energy, KPIT Technologies, Aurobindo Pharma, Astral

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen, Raymond, Sonata Software, Swan Energy, IIFL Finance

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, Amber Enterprises India, Angel Broking, Karur Vysya Bank, Intellect Design Arena

BSE:

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 8.65%), Bajaj Finserv (up 7.86%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 7.31%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 7.24%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 7.09%)

Top Losers: Petronet LNG (down 5.66%), V-Guard Industries (down 3.73%), Suzlon Energy (down 3.69%), CRISIL (down 3.68%), Endurance Technologies (down 3.49%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 8.65%), Bajaj Finserv (up 7.88%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 7.53%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 7.36%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 7.16%)

Top Losers: Petronet LNG (down 5.71%), V-Guard Industries (down 3.83%), Suzlon Energy (down 3.69%), CRISIL (down 3.47%), Endurance Technologies (down 3.41%).