Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 July, 2024: Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 34.74 points, or -0.04, to settle at 79476.19, while the Nifty lost 18.1 points, or -0.07, to close at 24141.95.

Livemint
First Published04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24141.95, down by 0.07% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24236.35 and a low of 24056.4. The Sensex traded between 79855.87 and 79231.11, closing 0.04% lower at 79476.19, which was 34.74 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.81% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18593.65, down by 84.6 points and 0.45% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.7%

- In the last 1 month: 3.7%

- In the last 3 months: 7.45%

- In the last 6 months: 11.35%

- In the last 1 year: 24.85%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (up 2.83%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Infosys (up 1.90%), HDFC Bank (up 1.49%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.99%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 3.40%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.41%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.13%), Tata Motors (down 2.07%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.88%).

The bank nifty ended at 52574.75 with an intraday high of 52828.45 and a low of 51996.65. The bank nifty has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.84%

- In the last 1 month: 2.32%

- In the last 3 months: 9.71%

- In the last 6 months: 9.22%

- In the last 1 year: 15.51%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 2, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.74%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Infosys (up 1.97%), HDFC Bank (up 1.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.80%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.38%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.16%), Tata Motors (down 2.07%), Indusind Bank (down 1.89%), State Bank Of India (down 1.87%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.83%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Infosys (up 1.90%), HDFC Bank (up 1.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.99%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 3.40%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.41%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.13%), Tata Motors (down 2.07%), State Bank Of India (down 1.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, Coforge, Tata Communications, Astral, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Vodafone Idea, NMDC, Tube Investments Of India, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Firstsource Solutions, Jyothy Labs, NLC India, Century Textiles & Industries, NBCC India

Top Losers: Angel Broking, Canfin Homes, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, CEAT, IDFC

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: TV18 Broadcast (up 9.75%), Solar Industries India (up 9.00%), EPL (up 8.37%), Godrej Agrovet (up 8.35%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.15%)

Top Losers: Angel Broking (down 8.72%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.49%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.19%), Prism Johnson (down 3.82%), Canfin Homes (down 3.48%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: TV18 Broadcast (up 9.68%), Solar Industries India (up 9.12%), EPL (up 9.01%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.07%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 6.93%)

Top Losers: Angel Broking (down 8.74%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.47%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.22%), Prism Johnson (down 4.03%), Century Plyboards (I) (down 3.76%)

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 2 July, 2024: Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue