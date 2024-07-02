Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 July, 2024: Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 34.74 points, or -0.04, to settle at 79476.19, while the Nifty lost 18.1 points, or -0.07, to close at 24141.95.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24141.95, down by 0.07% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24236.35 and a low of 24056.4. The Sensex traded between 79855.87 and 79231.11, closing 0.04% lower at 79476.19, which was 34.74 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.81% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18593.65, down by 84.6 points and 0.45% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.7%

- In the last 1 month: 3.7%

- In the last 3 months: 7.45%

- In the last 6 months: 11.35%

- In the last 1 year: 24.85%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (up 2.83%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Infosys (up 1.90%), HDFC Bank (up 1.49%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.99%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 3.40%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.41%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.13%), Tata Motors (down 2.07%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.88%).

The bank nifty ended at 52574.75 with an intraday high of 52828.45 and a low of 51996.65. The bank nifty has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.84%

- In the last 1 month: 2.32%

- In the last 3 months: 9.71%

- In the last 6 months: 9.22%

- In the last 1 year: 15.51%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 2, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.74%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Infosys (up 1.97%), HDFC Bank (up 1.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.80%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.38%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.16%), Tata Motors (down 2.07%), Indusind Bank (down 1.89%), State Bank Of India (down 1.87%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.83%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Infosys (up 1.90%), HDFC Bank (up 1.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.99%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 3.40%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.41%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.13%), Tata Motors (down 2.07%), State Bank Of India (down 1.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, Coforge, Tata Communications, Astral, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Vodafone Idea, NMDC, Tube Investments Of India, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Firstsource Solutions, Jyothy Labs, NLC India, Century Textiles & Industries, NBCC India

Top Losers: Angel Broking, Canfin Homes, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, CEAT, IDFC

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: TV18 Broadcast (up 9.75%), Solar Industries India (up 9.00%), EPL (up 8.37%), Godrej Agrovet (up 8.35%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.15%)

Top Losers: Angel Broking (down 8.72%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.49%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.19%), Prism Johnson (down 3.82%), Canfin Homes (down 3.48%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: TV18 Broadcast (up 9.68%), Solar Industries India (up 9.12%), EPL (up 9.01%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.07%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 6.93%)

Top Losers: Angel Broking (down 8.74%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.47%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.22%), Prism Johnson (down 4.03%), Century Plyboards (I) (down 3.76%)

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

