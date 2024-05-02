Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 May, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 128.33 points, or 0.17, to settle at 74482.78, while the Nifty gained 43.35 points, or 0.19, to close at 22604.85.
The Nifty closed at 22604.85, up by 0.19%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a day high of 22710.5 and a low of 22567.85. The Sensex traded in the range of 74812.43 and 74360.69, closing 0.17% up at 74482.78, which was 128.33 points above the opening price.
