Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 May, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22604.85, up by 0.19%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a day high of 22710.5 and a low of 22567.85. The Sensex traded in the range of 74812.43 and 74360.69, closing 0.17% up at 74482.78, which was 128.33 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.58% up. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed the Nifty 50, with a gain of only 7.6 points and 0.04% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.32%

- In the last 1 month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 months: 3.61%

- In the last 6 months: 18.34%

- In the last 1 year: 24.76%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.49%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.89%), Asian Paints (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.32%), and Tata Motors (up 1.97%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.97%), Tata Consumer (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.38%), Axis Bank (down 1.38%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.25%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49396.75, with an intraday high of 49529.35 and a low of 49123.6. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.54%

- In the last 1 month: 3.56%

- In the last 3 months: 7.11%

- In the last 6 months: 14.47%

- In the last 1 year: 13.58%

On May 2, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.91%), Asian Paints (up 3.36%), Tata Motors (up 1.99%), NTPC (up 1.72%), and Tata Steel (up 1.45%)

- Top losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.95%), Axis Bank (down 1.41%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.26%), Wipro (down 1.09%), and ICICI Bank (down 1.05%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.49%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.89%), Asian Paints (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.32%), and Tata Motors (up 1.97%)

- Top losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.97%), Tata Consumer (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.38%), Axis Bank (down 1.38%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.25%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Escorts Kubota, and GMR Airports Infrastructure

- Top losers: Godrej Properties, Max Healthcare Institute, Yes Bank, Astral, and Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Raymond, Indiamart Intermesh, Triveni Turbines, CESC, and RITES

- Top losers: Castrol India, Tejas Networks, Creditaccess Grameen, Five Star Business Finance, and Great Eastern Shipping Company

BSE:

- Top gainers: Raymond (up 9.50%), REC (up 9.25%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 9.01%), Indiamart Intermesh (up 8.05%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.67%)

- Top losers: Godrej Industries (down 7.15%), Aegis Logistics (down 6.25%), Supreme Industries (down 5.28%), JM Financial (down 4.93%), and Godrej Properties (down 4.37%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: REC (up 9.22%), Raymond (up 9.09%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 9.08%), Kfin Technologies (up 8.80%), and Indiamart Intermesh (up 8.21%)

- Top losers: Godrej Industries (down 6.92%), Aegis Logistics (down 5.81%), JM Financial (down 5.01%), Supreme Industries (down 4.94%), and Godrej Properties (down 4.34%)

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

