Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 May, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 128.33 points, or 0.17, to settle at 74482.78, while the Nifty gained 43.35 points, or 0.19, to close at 22604.85.

The Nifty closed at 22604.85, up by 0.19%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a day high of 22710.5 and a low of 22567.85. The Sensex traded in the range of 74812.43 and 74360.69, closing 0.17% up at 74482.78, which was 128.33 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.58% up. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed the Nifty 50, with a gain of only 7.6 points and 0.04% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.32%

- In the last 1 month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 months: 3.61%

- In the last 6 months: 18.34%

- In the last 1 year: 24.76%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.49%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.89%), Asian Paints (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.32%), and Tata Motors (up 1.97%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.97%), Tata Consumer (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.38%), Axis Bank (down 1.38%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.25%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49396.75, with an intraday high of 49529.35 and a low of 49123.6. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.54%

- In the last 1 month: 3.56%

- In the last 3 months: 7.11%

- In the last 6 months: 14.47%

- In the last 1 year: 13.58%

On May 2, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.91%), Asian Paints (up 3.36%), Tata Motors (up 1.99%), NTPC (up 1.72%), and Tata Steel (up 1.45%)

- Top losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.95%), Axis Bank (down 1.41%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.26%), Wipro (down 1.09%), and ICICI Bank (down 1.05%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.49%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.89%), Asian Paints (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.32%), and Tata Motors (up 1.97%)

- Top losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.97%), Tata Consumer (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.38%), Axis Bank (down 1.38%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.25%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Escorts Kubota, and GMR Airports Infrastructure

- Top losers: Godrej Properties, Max Healthcare Institute, Yes Bank, Astral, and Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Raymond, Indiamart Intermesh, Triveni Turbines, CESC, and RITES

- Top losers: Castrol India, Tejas Networks, Creditaccess Grameen, Five Star Business Finance, and Great Eastern Shipping Company

BSE:

- Top gainers: Raymond (up 9.50%), REC (up 9.25%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 9.01%), Indiamart Intermesh (up 8.05%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.67%)

- Top losers: Godrej Industries (down 7.15%), Aegis Logistics (down 6.25%), Supreme Industries (down 5.28%), JM Financial (down 4.93%), and Godrej Properties (down 4.37%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: REC (up 9.22%), Raymond (up 9.09%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 9.08%), Kfin Technologies (up 8.80%), and Indiamart Intermesh (up 8.21%)

- Top losers: Godrej Industries (down 6.92%), Aegis Logistics (down 5.81%), JM Financial (down 5.01%), Supreme Industries (down 4.94%), and Godrej Properties (down 4.34%)

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

