Top gainers and losers today on 2 November, 2023: Britannia Industries, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 18,989.15, up by 0.76%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,175.25 and a low of 19,064.15. The Sensex traded between 64,202.64 and 63,815.35, closing 0.77% higher at 63,591.33, which was 489.57 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.6% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,640.75, up by 169.15 points or 1.34%.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.4%

- In the last 1 month: -2.09%

- In the last 3 months: -2.08%

- In the last 6 months: 5.36%

- In the last 1 year: 5.74%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Britannia Industries (up 2.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.49%), Indusind Bank (up 2.00%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.95%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.76%). The top losers were Hero Motocorp (down 1.30%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.27%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42,700.95, with an intraday high of 43,271.5 and a low of 42,796.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.62%

- In the last 1 month: -3.23%

- In the last 3 months: -4.52%

- In the last 6 months: -0.9%

- In the last 1 year: 4.42%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in the Sensex, Nifty, Nifty MidCap 50, BSE, and NSE during the trading session on November 2, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 2.04%), Tata Motors (up 1.51%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.41%), Tata Steel (up 1.33%), and Infosys (up 1.25%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 0.59%) and Bajaj Finance (down 0.27%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Britannia Industries (up 2.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.49%), Indusind Bank (up 2.00%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.95%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.76%)

- Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 1.30%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.27%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, REC, Power Finance Corp, Indus Towers, and NMDC

- Top Losers: LIC Housing Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Delta Corp, KEI Industries, Radico Khaitan, Sonata Software, and Suzlon Energy

- Top Losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Welspun India, Intellect Design Arena, Fine Organic Industries, and Chemplast Sanmar

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines (up 9.62%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.59%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.48%), Delta Corp (up 7.31%), and REC (up 6.96%)

- Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.76%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.04%), Solar Industries India (down 3.78%), Relaxo Footwears (down 3.07%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 3.06%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines (up 9.15%), Delta Corp (up 7.63%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.63%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.42%), and REC (up 6.91%)

- Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.95%), Safari Industries India (down 4.30%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.09%), Solar Industries India (down 3.67%), and Schaeffler India (down 3.22%).

These are the latest updates on the stock market performance for the day.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!