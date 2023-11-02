Top gainers and losers today on 2 November, 2023: Britannia Industries, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 489.57 points, or 0.77, to settle at 63591.33, while the Nifty gained 144.1 points, or 0.76, to close at 18989.15.

The Nifty closed at 18,989.15, up by 0.76%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,175.25 and a low of 19,064.15. The Sensex traded between 64,202.64 and 63,815.35, closing 0.77% higher at 63,591.33, which was 489.57 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.6% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,640.75, up by 169.15 points or 1.34%.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 1.4%

- In the last 1 month: -2.09%

- In the last 3 months: -2.08% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 5.36%

- In the last 1 year: 5.74%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Britannia Industries (up 2.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.49%), Indusind Bank (up 2.00%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.95%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.76%). The top losers were Hero Motocorp (down 1.30%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.27%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 42,700.95, with an intraday high of 43,271.5 and a low of 42,796.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.62%

- In the last 1 month: -3.23% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: -4.52%

- In the last 6 months: -0.9%

- In the last 1 year: 4.42% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in the Sensex, Nifty, Nifty MidCap 50, BSE, and NSE during the trading session on November 2, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 2.04%), Tata Motors (up 1.51%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.41%), Tata Steel (up 1.33%), and Infosys (up 1.25%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 0.59%) and Bajaj Finance (down 0.27%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Britannia Industries (up 2.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.49%), Indusind Bank (up 2.00%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.95%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.76%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 1.30%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.27%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, REC, Power Finance Corp, Indus Towers, and NMDC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: LIC Housing Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Delta Corp, KEI Industries, Radico Khaitan, Sonata Software, and Suzlon Energy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Welspun India, Intellect Design Arena, Fine Organic Industries, and Chemplast Sanmar

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines (up 9.62%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.59%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.48%), Delta Corp (up 7.31%), and REC (up 6.96%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.76%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.04%), Solar Industries India (down 3.78%), Relaxo Footwears (down 3.07%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 3.06%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines (up 9.15%), Delta Corp (up 7.63%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.63%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.42%), and REC (up 6.91%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.95%), Safari Industries India (down 4.30%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.09%), Solar Industries India (down 3.67%), and Schaeffler India (down 3.22%).

These are the latest updates on the stock market performance for the day.

