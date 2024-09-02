Top Gainers and Losers today on 2 September, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 25,235.9, up by 0.17%. During the day, the Nifty touched a high of 25,333.65 and a low of 25,235.5. The Sensex traded in the range of 82,725.28 and 82,440.93 and closed 0.24% up at 82,365.77, which was 194.07 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.18% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,307.1, down by 62.8 points and 0.33% lower.
Nifty 50 has given returns of:
- In last 1 Week: 1.08%
- In last 1 Month: 2.28%
- In last 3 Months: 8.67%
- In last 6 Months: 12.83%
- In last 1 Year: 29.45%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 3.33%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.22%), HCL Technologies (up 3.05%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.25%), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.15%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 2.49%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.26%), Tata Motors (down 1.68%), NTPC (down 1.49%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.38%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 51,351.0 with an intraday high of 51,579.5 and a low of 51,295.8. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:
- In last 1 Week: 0.58%
- In last 1 Month: 0.18%
- In last 3 Months: 0.91%
- In last 6 Months: 8.4%
- In last 1 Year: 15.4%
Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the September 2, 2024 trading session:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finserv (up 3.23%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.19%), HCL Technologies (up 3.13%), ITC (up 1.60%), Indusind Bank (up 1.55%)
**Top Losers:** NTPC (down 1.57%), Tata Motors (down 1.52%), Wipro (down 1.12%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.04%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.97%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finance (up 3.33%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.22%), HCL Technologies (up 3.05%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.25%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.15%)
**Top Losers:** Hindalco Industries (down 2.49%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.26%), Tata Motors (down 1.68%), NTPC (down 1.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.38%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Max Financial Services, Aditya Birla Capital, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Balkrishna Industries, Max Healthcare Institute
**Top Losers:** Indus Towers, Dixon Technologies (India), Vodafone Idea, NMDC, Suzlon Energy
Nifty Small Cap 100:
**Top Gainers:** Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat State Petronet, Computer Age Management Services, Radico Khaitan, Piramal Pharma
**Top Losers:** Apar Industries, Hindustan Copper, Century Textiles & Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Blue Star
BSE:
**Top Gainers:** Aegis Logis (up 6.71%), Adani Power (up 6.09%), Adani Green Energy (up 5.69%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (up 5.62%), Sona Blw Precision Forgings (up 5.18%)
**Top Losers:** Clara Industries (down 7.37%), Jindal Stainless (down 6.40%), Granules India (down 4.68%), Symphony (down 4.67%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 4.35%)
NSE:
**Top Gainers:** Jio Financial Services (up 7.21%), Aegis Logis (up 6.78%), Adani Power (up 6.04%), Adani Green Energy (up 5.85%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (up 5.70%)
**Top Losers:** Jindal Stainless (down 6.81%), Granules India (down 4.77%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.72%), Indus Towers (down 4.26%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 4.23%)