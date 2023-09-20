Top gainers and losers today on 20-09-2023: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Coal India, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel among most2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 796.0 points, or -1.18, to settle at 67596.84, while the Nifty lost 231.9 points, or -1.15, to close at 20133.3.
The Nifty closed at 20133.3, up by 1.15% on September 20, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20050.65 and a low of 19878.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 67294.16 and 66728.14, closing 1.18% down at 67596.84, which was 796.0 points below the opening price.
