Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 15:57:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.3 -1.65%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,382.1 -2.21%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,563.9 -4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.6 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.7 2.32%
The Nifty closed at 20133.3, up by 1.15% on September 20, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20050.65 and a low of 19878.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 67294.16 and 66728.14, closing 1.18% down at 67596.84, which was 796.0 points below the opening price.

 

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.01% down, indicating underperformance compared to the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12725.2, down by 112.15 points and 0.88% lower, suggesting outperformance compared to the Nifty 50.

 

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.83%

- In the last 1 month: 2.62%

- In the last 3 months: 5.77%

- In the last 6 months: 17.15%

- In the last 1 year: 11.71%

 

The top gainers in the Nifty index on September 20, 2023, were Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.27%), Coal India (up 1.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.48%), and Eicher Motors (up 0.28%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 4.01%), JSW Steel (down 2.73%), Reliance Industries (down 2.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.16%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.07%).

 

The Bank Nifty ended at 45979.85, with an intraday high of 45745.15 and a low of 45276.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.16%

- In the last 1 month: 3.13%

- In the last 3 months: 3.68%

- In the last 6 months: 15.28%

- In the last 1 year: 9.43%

 

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on September 20, 2023:

 

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.32%), Asian Paints (up 0.61%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.45%), ITC (up 0.24%), Axis Bank (up 0.22%)

- Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 4.00%), Reliance Industries (down 2.21%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.94%), Tata Steel (down 1.65%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.65%)

 

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.27%), Coal India (up 1.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.48%), Eicher Motors (up 0.28%)

- Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 4.01%), JSW Steel (down 2.73%), Reliance Industries (down 2.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.16%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.07%)

 

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Polycab India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Honeywell Automation India, REC

- Top Losers: Zydus Lifesciences, Coforge, Godrej Properties, Steel Authority Of India, Aditya Birla Capital

 

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Brightcom Group, Suzlon Energy, Graphite India, Chemplast Sanmar, CE Info Systems

- Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank Of India, Kalyan Jewellers India, Quess Corp, Jindal Stainless

 

BSE:

- Top Gainers: SJVN (up 6.78%), Suzlon Energy (up 4.64%), Varroc Engineering (up 4.17%), Thermax (up 4.07%), Apar Industries (up 4.07%)

- Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank (down 5.82%), UCO Bank (down 5.66%), Central Bank Of India (down 5.34%), CCL Products India (down 4.39%), Jindal Stainless (down 4.25%)

 

NSE:

- Top Gainers:

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST
