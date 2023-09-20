Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 796.0 points, or -1.18, to settle at 67596.84, while the Nifty lost 231.9 points, or -1.15, to close at 20133.3.

The Nifty closed at 20133.3, up by 1.15% on September 20, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20050.65 and a low of 19878.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 67294.16 and 66728.14, closing 1.18% down at 67596.84, which was 796.0 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.01% down, indicating underperformance compared to the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12725.2, down by 112.15 points and 0.88% lower, suggesting outperformance compared to the Nifty 50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.83% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 month: 2.62%

- In the last 3 months: 5.77%

- In the last 6 months: 17.15% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 year: 11.71%

The top gainers in the Nifty index on September 20, 2023, were Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.27%), Coal India (up 1.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.48%), and Eicher Motors (up 0.28%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 4.01%), JSW Steel (down 2.73%), Reliance Industries (down 2.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.16%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.07%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 45979.85, with an intraday high of 45745.15 and a low of 45276.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.16% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 month: 3.13%

- In the last 3 months: 3.68%

- In the last 6 months: 15.28% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 year: 9.43%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on September 20, 2023: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.32%), Asian Paints (up 0.61%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.45%), ITC (up 0.24%), Axis Bank (up 0.22%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 4.00%), Reliance Industries (down 2.21%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.94%), Tata Steel (down 1.65%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.65%)

Nifty: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.27%), Coal India (up 1.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.48%), Eicher Motors (up 0.28%)

- Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 4.01%), JSW Steel (down 2.73%), Reliance Industries (down 2.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.16%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.07%)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Polycab India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Honeywell Automation India, REC

- Top Losers: Zydus Lifesciences, Coforge, Godrej Properties, Steel Authority Of India, Aditya Birla Capital {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Brightcom Group, Suzlon Energy, Graphite India, Chemplast Sanmar, CE Info Systems {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank Of India, Kalyan Jewellers India, Quess Corp, Jindal Stainless

BSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Gainers: SJVN (up 6.78%), Suzlon Energy (up 4.64%), Varroc Engineering (up 4.17%), Thermax (up 4.07%), Apar Industries (up 4.07%)

- Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank (down 5.82%), UCO Bank (down 5.66%), Central Bank Of India (down 5.34%), CCL Products India (down 4.39%), Jindal Stainless (down 4.25%)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE:

- Top Gainers: