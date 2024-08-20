Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 August, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty closed at 24,572.65, marking an increase of 0.51%. Throughout the day, Nifty reached a high of 24,734.3 and a low of 24,607.2. The Sensex traded within the range of 80,942.96 and 80,517.95, closing 0.47% up at 80,424.68, which was 378.18 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded 0.83% higher. Conversely, small-cap stocks underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,752.7, up by 87.25 points, reflecting a 0.47% increase.

Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.32%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.77%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.63%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.27%

- In the last 1 Year: 27.35%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 5.37%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.63%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.29%), Shriram Finance (up 2.74%), and Indusind Bank (up 2.50%). Conversely, the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.39%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.03%), Cipla (down 0.80%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.77%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,368.35, with an intraday high of 51,025.6 and a low of 50,398.6. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.89%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.88%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.67%

- In the last 6 Months: 7.81%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.39%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 20 August 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finserv (up 3.25%), Indusind Bank (up 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.12%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.57%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.42%)

**Top Losers:** Bharti Airtel (down 1.37%), ITC (down 0.46%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.16%), Tata Motors (down 0.10%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** SBI Life Insurance Company (up 5.37%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.63%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.29%), Shriram Finance (up 2.74%), Indusind Bank (up 2.50%)

**Top Losers:** Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.39%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.03%), Cipla (down 0.80%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.77%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Tube Investments Of India, Max Financial Services, Polycab India, Bandhan Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial

**Top Losers:** Suzlon Energy, Jubilant Foodworks, ACC, Dixon Technologies (India), GMR Airports Infrastructure

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Shyam Metalics & Energy, Cyient, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, CIE Automotive India

**Top Losers:** Firstsource Solutions, Cochin Shipyard, Computer Age Management Services, NCC, Ramkrishna Forgings

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** KEI Industries (up 7.80%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.70%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 7.62%), Torrent Power (up 7.42%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 6.80%)

**Top Losers:** Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 8.95%), Firstsource Solutions (down 4.90%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.84%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.81%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 3.69%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Allcargo Logistics (up 9.45%), KEI Industries (up 7.82%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.75%), Torrent Power (up 7.45%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 7.30%)