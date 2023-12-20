Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 December, 2023: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 930.88 points, or -1.3, to settle at 71437.19, while the Nifty lost 302.95 points, or -1.41, to close at 21453.1.
The Nifty closed at 21453.1, down by 1.41% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21593.0 and a low of 21087.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71913.07 and 70302.6, closing 1.3% down at 71437.19, which was 930.88 points below the opening price.
