Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 December, 2023: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21453.1, down by 1.41% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21593.0 and a low of 21087.35. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71913.07 and 70302.6, closing 1.3% down at 71437.19, which was 930.88 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 3.22% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 14951.2, down by 543.35 points and 3.63% lower.

In the past durations, the Nifty 50 has shown the following returns: 1.03% in the last 1 week, 7.35% in the last 1 month, 6.24% in the last 3 months, 12.36% in the last 6 months, and 15.0% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.45%), Tata Consumer (up 1.05%), Britannia Industries (up 0.89%), and HDFC Bank (up 0.25%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 5.76%), Adani Enterprises (down 5.35%), UPL (down 4.44%), Tata Steel (down 4.17%), and Coal India (down 4.03%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47870.9, with an intraday high of 48166.15 and a low of 47202.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the past durations is as follows: 0.67% in the last 1 week, 8.77% in the last 1 month, 4.46% in the last 3 months, 8.32% in the last 6 months, and 9.34% in the last 1 year.

In the trading session on 20 Dec, 2023, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 0.19%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 4.21%), NTPC (down 3.79%), Tata Motors (down 3.33%), HCL Technologies (down 3.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.04%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.45%), Tata Consumer (up 1.05%), Britannia Industries (up 0.89%), HDFC Bank (up 0.25%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 5.76%), Adani Enterprises (down 5.35%), UPL (down 4.44%), Tata Steel (down 4.17%), Coal India (down 4.03%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Voltas

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, REC, Steel Authority Of India, Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Radico Khaitan, Kalyan Jewellers India, GMM Pfaudler, Jubilant Ingrevia, Chemplast Sanmar

Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank, Alok Industries, NBCC India, Central Bank Of India, HFCL

BSE:

Top Gainers: Varun Beverages (up 7.04%), Oil India (up 5.91%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 5.17%), Supreme Industries (up 4.55%), Vmart Retail (up 4.07%)

Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank (down 9.52%), Alok Industries (down 9.40%), NBCC India (down 8.59%), Central Bank Of India (down 8.45%), Engineers India (down 8.43%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.34%), Varun Beverages (up 6.98%), Oil India (up 5.62%), Supreme Industries (up 4.66%), Vmart Retail (up 4.47%)

Top Losers: Rattanindia Enterprises (down 9.79%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 9.32%), Alok Industries (down 9.15%), UCO Bank (down 8.85%), NBCC India (down 8.56%)

