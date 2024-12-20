Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 December, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1065.59 points, or -1.35, to settle at 79218.05, while the Nifty lost 382.7 points, or -1.6, to close at 23951.7.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today** {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty index closed at 23,951.7, reflecting a decline of 1.6%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,065.8 and dipped to a low of 23,553.4. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 79,587.15 and 77,874.59, ultimately closing at 79,218.05, which represents a decrease of 1.35% and is 1,065.59 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 ending 2.75% lower. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,133.1, down 429.4 points, equivalent to a 2.24% decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has exhibited the following performance:

- Last 1 Week: -4.83%

- Last 1 Month: 0.95% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Last 3 Months: -8.61%

- Last 6 Months: 0.02%

- Last 1 Year: 11.45% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Dr. Reddys Laboratories (up 1.36%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.47%). Conversely, the top losers were Tech Mahindra (down 4.05%), Trent (down 3.98%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.67%), Indusind Bank (down 3.58%), and Axis Bank (down 3.36%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,575.7, with an intraday high of 51,629.0 and a low of 50,609.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- Last 1 Week: -5.32% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Last 1 Month: 0.72%

- Last 3 Months: -5.68%

- Last 6 Months: -2.02% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Last 1 Year: 6.93%

Below is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 20, 2024:

Sensex: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Gainers:** Nestle India (up 0.30%), ICICI Bank (up 0.06%)

**Top Losers:** Tech Mahindra (down 3.96%), Indusind Bank (down 3.53%), Axis Bank (down 3.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.28%), Tata Motors (down 2.71%)

Nifty: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Gainers:** Dr. Reddys Laboratories (up 1.36%), ICICI Bank (up 0.47%)

**Top Losers:** Tech Mahindra (down 4.05%), Trent (down 3.98%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.67%), Indusind Bank (down 3.58%), Axis Bank (down 3.36%)

Nifty MidCap 50: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Gainers:** Petronet LNG

**Top Losers:** Sundaram Finance, Mphasis, IDFC First Bank, Phoenix Mills, CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Nifty Small Cap 100: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**Top Gainers:** Data Patterns India, Titagarh Rail Systems, KEC International, Five Star Business Finance, Raymond

**Top Losers:** RBL Bank, Angel Broking, Central Depository Service India, Welspun Living, Indiamart Intermesh

BSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.31%), BASF India (up 4.41%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.29%), The New India Assurance Company (up 4.16%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 2.97%)

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Siemens (down 9.65%), RBL Bank (down 7.33%), Pfizer (down 6.75%), Brigade Enterprises (down 6.64%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 6.38%)

NSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** Aegis Logis (up 9.45%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 6.63%), Mtar Technologies (up 5.45%), The New India Assurance Company (up 4.60%), Data Patterns India (up 3.61%)

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers):** Torrent Power (down 8.55%), RBL Bank (down 7.09%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 6.73%), LTI Mindtree (down 6.71%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 6.13%).