Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 February, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, HDFC Bank, Hero Motocorp, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 349.24 points, or 0.48, to settle at 72708.16, while the Nifty gained 74.7 points, or 0.34, to close at 22122.25.
The Nifty closed at 22,122.25, representing a 0.34% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,215.6 and a low of 22,045.85. The Sensex traded between 73,130.69 and 72,510.24, ultimately closing at 72,708.16, a 0.48% increase compared to the opening price, with a gain of 349.24 points.
