Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 February, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, HDFC Bank, Hero Motocorp, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,122.25, representing a 0.34% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,215.6 and a low of 22,045.85. The Sensex traded between 73,130.69 and 72,510.24, ultimately closing at 72,708.16, a 0.48% increase compared to the opening price, with a gain of 349.24 points.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.27% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,258.3, down by 85.95 points or 0.53% compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.11%

- In the last 1 month: 4.53%

- In the last 3 months: 12.73%

- In the last 6 months: 14.48%

- In the last 1 year: 24.42%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 4.18%), HDFC Bank (up 2.63%), Axis Bank (up 2.41%), NTPC (up 2.05%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.80%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 3.90%), Coal India (down 3.15%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.52%), Eicher Motors (down 1.92%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.78%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46,535.5, reaching an intraday high of 47,136.75 and a low of 46,367.8. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 3.5%

- In the last 1 month: 4.62%

- In the last 3 months: 8.05%

- In the last 6 months: 7.03%

- In the last 1 year: 15.7%

In the trading session on February 20, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 4.16%), HDFC Bank (up 2.59%), Axis Bank (up 2.32%), NTPC (up 2.01%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.83%).

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.75%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.03%), Infosys (down 0.90%), HCL Technologies (down 0.86%), and ITC (down 0.77%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 4.18%), HDFC Bank (up 2.63%), Axis Bank (up 2.41%), NTPC (up 2.05%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.80%).

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 3.90%), Coal India (down 3.15%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.52%), Eicher Motors (down 1.92%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.78%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Jubilant Foodworks, Steel Authority Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Hotels Company.

Top Losers: Federal Bank, Biocon, NMDC, United Breweries, and Max Financial Services.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Shree Renuka Sugars, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HFCL, and Housing & Urban Development Corporation.

Top Losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, JBM Auto, Birlasoft, Cyient, and Kalyan Jewellers India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 8.03%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 6.12%), Eid Parry India (up 5.71%), Home First Finance Company India (up 5.39%), and TV18 Broadcast (up 4.99%).

Top Losers: The New India Assurance Company (down 5.69%), Federal Bank (down 5.34%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 4.98%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.96%), and General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 3.82%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 7.93%), Eid Parry India (up 6.40%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 6.04%), Home First Finance Company India (up 5.21%), and One 97 Communications (up 5.00%).

Top Losers: The New India Assurance Company (down 5.79%), Federal Bank (down 5.25%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 4.51%), B E M L (down 4.14%), and General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 3.98%).

These data points provide a comprehensive overview of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on February 20, 2024.

