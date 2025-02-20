Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 February, 2025: Shriram Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty index closed at 22,932.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.09%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,923.85 and a low of 22,812.75. The Sensex traded within a range of 75,794.15 and 75,546.17, ultimately closing at 75,939.18, which represents a decline of 0.25% and is 189.4 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.1% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which finished at 15,525.9, marking an increase of 223.45 points or 1.44%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has displayed the following performance metrics:

- Over the last week: 2.3%

- Over the last month: 0.34%

- Over the last three months: -2.14%

- Over the last six months: -1.49%

- Over the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Shriram Finance (up 4.02%), NTPC (up 3.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.00%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.76%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.70%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 2.26%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.99%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.65%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.58%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.56%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 49,570.1, with an intraday high of 49,455.8 and a low of 49,150.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- Over the last week: 2.39%

- Over the last month: 0.84%

- Over the last three months: -3.57%

- Over the last six months: 0.5%

- Over the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 20, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.35%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.97%), Tata Steel (up 1.80%), Tata Motors (up 1.23%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.03%).

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 2.41%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.76%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.72%), HCL Technologies (down 1.28%), ITC (down 1.01%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 4.02%), NTPC (up 3.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.00%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.76%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.70%).

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 2.26%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.99%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.65%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.58%), HCL Technologies (down 1.56%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: APL Apollo Tubes, Cummins India, NMDC, Phoenix Mills, Petronet LNG.

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Communications, SBI Cards & Payment Services, PI Industries.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Radico Khaitan, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Amber Enterprises India, Graphite India, ITI.

Top Losers: JBM Auto, Jyothy Labs, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, CreditAccess Grameen.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Radico Khaitan (up 7.76%), Just Dial (up 7.46%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 7.24%), NHPC (up 7.05%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 6.93%).

Top Losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 9.14%), Vmart Retail (down 6.14%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 4.68%), VST Industries (down 3.76%), Aegis Logistics (down 3.64%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Radico Khaitan (up 9.68%), Safari Industries India (up 8.90%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 8.43%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 8.34%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 6.92%).

Top Losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 8.35%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 5.05%), JBM Auto (down 4.96%), Aegis Logistics (down 4.57%), India Cements (down 3.57%).