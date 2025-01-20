Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 January, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, SBI Life Insurance Company, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,203.2, marking an increase of 0.61%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,391.1 and a low of 23,170.65. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 77,318.94 and 76,584.84, ultimately closing 0.59% higher at 76,619.33, which is 454.11 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 recorded an increase of 1.05%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50 performance, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 17,672.05, reflecting an increase of 192.6 points or 1.09%.

Advertisement

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.15%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.0%

- In the last 3 Months: -5.77%

- In the last 6 Months: -4.72%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.95%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 9.21%), Wipro (up 6.49%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.59%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.25%), and NTPC (up 3.04%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.65%), Trent (down 2.04%), Shriram Finance (down 1.86%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.27%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.27%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,540.6, having reached an intraday high of 49,650.6 and a low of 48,683.6. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

Advertisement

- In the last 1 Week: 2.8%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.7%

- In the last 3 Months: -4.95%

- In the last 6 Months: -5.53%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.71%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 20, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 9.15%), Wipro (up 6.49%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.58%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.18%), NTPC (up 2.96%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.18%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.99%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.80%), Tata Motors (down 0.67%), ITC (down 0.58%)

Advertisement

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 9.21%), Wipro (up 6.49%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.59%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.25%), NTPC (up 3.04%)

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.65%), Trent (down 2.04%), Shriram Finance (down 1.86%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.27%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.27%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Max Healthcare Institute, Yes Bank, Indus Towers

Top Losers: Supreme Industries, Voltas, Indian Hotels Company, Phoenix Mills, Astral

Advertisement

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen, Tejas Networks, Redington India, Angel Broking, Triveni Turbines

Top Losers: Swan Energy, BLS International Services, Ramkrishna Forgings, Global Health, Sonata Software

BSE:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen (up 9.78%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 9.15%), Vodafone Idea (up 9.10%), Equinox India Developments (up 8.82%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 8.57%)

Top Losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 6.96%), Rallis India (down 6.68%), Swan Energy (down 6.53%), Vmart Retail (down 4.57%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.47%)

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen (up 9.72%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 9.21%), Vodafone Idea (up 9.11%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 8.43%), Aether Industries (up 7.72%)

Top Losers: Swan Energy (down 6.66%), BLS International Services (down 6.44%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 6.37%), Supreme Industries (down 4.34%), Uno Minda (down 4.07%).