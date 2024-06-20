Explore
Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 June, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 141.34 points, or 0.18, to settle at 77337.59, while the Nifty gained 51.0 points, or 0.22, to close at 23516.0.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23,516.0, up by 0.22%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,624.0 and a low of 23,442.6. The Sensex traded between 77,643.09 and 77,100.36, closing 0.18% higher at 77,337.59, which was 141.34 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.12% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,155.5, up by 110.95 points and 0.61% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.71%

- In the last 1 month: 4.6%

- In the last 3 months: 7.91%

- In the last 6 months: 11.42%

- In the last 1 year: 25.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 2.13%), Grasim Industries (up 2.11%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.70%), JSW Steel (up 1.61%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.45%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 2.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.14%), NTPC (down 1.34%), and Wipro (down 1.08%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,398.05, with an intraday high of 51,842.2 and a low of 51,281.5. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.52%

- In the last 1 month: 7.73%

- In the last 3 months: 11.78%

- In the last 6 months: 9.1%

- In the last 1 year: 18.27%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 20, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.28%), ICICI Bank (up 1.05%), Reliance Industries (up 1.00%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.96%), and Axis Bank (up 0.95%).

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.10%), NTPC (down 1.26%), State Bank Of India (down 1.03%), and Wipro (down 1.03%).

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 2.13%), Grasim Industries (up 2.11%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.70%), JSW Steel (up 1.61%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.45%).

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 2.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.14%), NTPC (down 1.34%), and Wipro (down 1.08%).

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Bandhan Bank, NMDC, L&T FINANCE, Max Healthcare Institute.

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India, Vodafone Idea, Coforge, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Jubilant Foodworks.

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Sonata Software, City Union Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Mahanagar Gas.

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Alok Industries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Aavas Financiers.

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 9.86%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 9.49%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (up 9.15%), Polyplex Corporation (up 7.99%), and Prestige Estates Projects (up 7.95%).

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance (down 5.92%), Alok Industries (down 3.56%), Power Finance Corp (down 3.54%), Hitachi Energy India (down 3.52%), and Tube Investments Of India (down 3.45%).

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 9.84%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 9.52%), TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 7.92%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 7.84%), and Sonata Software (up 6.93%).

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance (down 5.74%), Sanofi India (down 3.74%), Alok Industries (down 3.66%), Power Finance Corp (down 3.59%), and Hitachi Energy India (down 3.54%).

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

