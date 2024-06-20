Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 June, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 141.34 points, or 0.18, to settle at 77337.59, while the Nifty gained 51.0 points, or 0.22, to close at 23516.0.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23,516.0, up by 0.22%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,624.0 and a low of 23,442.6. The Sensex traded between 77,643.09 and 77,100.36, closing 0.18% higher at 77,337.59, which was 141.34 points above the opening price.
