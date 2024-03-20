Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2024: Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 89.64 points, or 0.12, to settle at 72012.05, while the Nifty gained 21.65 points, or 0.1, to close at 21817.45.
The Nifty closed at 21,817.45, representing a 0.1% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,930.9 and a low of 21,710.2. The Sensex, on the other hand, traded between 72,402.67 and 71,674.42, closing 0.12% higher at 72,012.05, which was 89.64 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started