Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2024: Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 89.64 points, or 0.12, to settle at 72012.05, while the Nifty gained 21.65 points, or 0.1, to close at 21817.45.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21,817.45, representing a 0.1% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,930.9 and a low of 21,710.2. The Sensex, on the other hand, traded between 72,402.67 and 71,674.42, closing 0.12% higher at 72,012.05, which was 89.64 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.05% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 14,586.85, an increase of 6.7 points or 0.05%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown negative returns in the past week (-0.71%) and the past month (-1.6%). However, over the past 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, it has shown positive returns of 3.27%, 9.75%, and 28.57% respectively.

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Eicher Motors (up 4.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), Nestle India (up 2.17%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.77%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Steel (down 2.08%), Tata Consumer (down 1.94%), Tata Motors (down 1.81%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), and Cipla (down 1.27%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 46,384.8, with an intraday high of 46,655.55 and a low of 45,828.8. Looking at its performance, it has shown negative returns in the past week (-1.41%) and the past month (-1.65%). However, over the past 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, it has shown positive returns of -2.38%, 2.05%, and 17.67% respectively.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers of the trading session on March 20, 2024, in different indices:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.16%), Nestle India (up 2.09%), State Bank Of India (up 1.83%), and ITC (up 1.55%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 1.98%), Tata Motors (down 1.76%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), HDFC Bank (down 1.23%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.21%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Eicher Motors (up 4.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), Nestle India (up 2.17%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.77%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 2.08%), Tata Consumer (down 1.94%), Tata Motors (down 1.81%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), and Cipla (down 1.27%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Indus Towers, Cummins India, NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

- Top losers: Astral, Page Industries, Abbott India, Bharat Forge, and Alkem Laboratories

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Praj Industries, Angel One, BSE, Jyothy Labs, and KEI Industries

- Top losers: IIFL Finance, Elgi Equipments, Intellect Design Arena, CEAT, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Praj Industries (up 9.37%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 8.57%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.34%), Chalet Hotels (up 7.09%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 5.82%)

- Top losers: Tata Chemicals (down 7.91%), IIFL Finance (down 6.33%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Elgi Equipments (down 4.98%), and Intellect Design Arena (down 3.81%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Praj Industries (up 9.37%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 8.39%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.44%), Chalet Hotels (up 6.85%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 5.55%)

- Top losers: Tata Chemicals (down 7.99%), IIFL Finance (down 6.37%), Elgi Equipments (down 5.08%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), and Gland Pharma (down 4.07%).

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

