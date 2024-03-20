Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2024: Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 89.64 points, or 0.12, to settle at 72012.05, while the Nifty gained 21.65 points, or 0.1, to close at 21817.45.

The Nifty closed at 21,817.45, representing a 0.1% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,930.9 and a low of 21,710.2. The Sensex, on the other hand, traded between 72,402.67 and 71,674.42, closing 0.12% higher at 72,012.05, which was 89.64 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.05% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 14,586.85, an increase of 6.7 points or 0.05%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown negative returns in the past week (-0.71%) and the past month (-1.6%). However, over the past 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, it has shown positive returns of 3.27%, 9.75%, and 28.57% respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Eicher Motors (up 4.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), Nestle India (up 2.17%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.77%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Steel (down 2.08%), Tata Consumer (down 1.94%), Tata Motors (down 1.81%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), and Cipla (down 1.27%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 46,384.8, with an intraday high of 46,655.55 and a low of 45,828.8. Looking at its performance, it has shown negative returns in the past week (-1.41%) and the past month (-1.65%). However, over the past 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, it has shown positive returns of -2.38%, 2.05%, and 17.67% respectively.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers of the trading session on March 20, 2024, in different indices: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.16%), Nestle India (up 2.09%), State Bank Of India (up 1.83%), and ITC (up 1.55%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 1.98%), Tata Motors (down 1.76%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), HDFC Bank (down 1.23%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.21%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Eicher Motors (up 4.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), Nestle India (up 2.17%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.77%)

- Top losers: Tata Steel (down 2.08%), Tata Consumer (down 1.94%), Tata Motors (down 1.81%), Axis Bank (down 1.53%), and Cipla (down 1.27%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Indus Towers, Cummins India, NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

- Top losers: Astral, Page Industries, Abbott India, Bharat Forge, and Alkem Laboratories {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Praj Industries, Angel One, BSE, Jyothy Labs, and KEI Industries

- Top losers: IIFL Finance, Elgi Equipments, Intellect Design Arena, CEAT, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Praj Industries (up 9.37%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 8.57%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.34%), Chalet Hotels (up 7.09%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 5.82%)

- Top losers: Tata Chemicals (down 7.91%), IIFL Finance (down 6.33%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Elgi Equipments (down 4.98%), and Intellect Design Arena (down 3.81%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Praj Industries (up 9.37%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (up 8.39%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.44%), Chalet Hotels (up 6.85%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 5.55%)

- Top losers: Tata Chemicals (down 7.99%), IIFL Finance (down 6.37%), Elgi Equipments (down 5.08%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), and Gland Pharma (down 4.07%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

