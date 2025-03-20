Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets experienced significant movements today, with the Nifty closing at 22,907.6, marking an increase of 1.24%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,216.7 and dipped to a low of 22,973.95. The Sensex fluctuated between 76,456.25 and 75,684.58, ultimately closing at 75,449.05, which represents a gain of 1.19% and is 899.01 points above its opening value.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day with a gain of 0.63%. Small-cap stocks also underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 15,747.6, up by 110.45 points, reflecting a 0.7% increase.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bharti Airtel (up 4.16%), Titan Company (up 3.80%), Britannia Industries (up 2.63%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.59%), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%). Conversely, the top losers were Indusind Bank (down 1.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.59%), and Trent (down 0.18%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 49,702.6, recording an intraday high of 50,155.3 and a low of 49,771.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various timeframes is outlined below:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 20, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.17%), Titan Company (up 3.82%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.88%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.86%), and Infosys (up 1.74%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.23%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.66%), and Ultratech Cement (down 0.15%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.16%), Titan Company (up 3.80%), Britannia Industries (up 2.63%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.59%), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.59%), and Trent (down 0.18%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Max Healthcare Institute, Phoenix Mills, Aditya Birla Capital, and Tata Communications.

Top Losers: Polycab India, Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Voltas, and Persistent Systems.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Kec International, Amber Enterprises India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hindustan Copper, and Firstsource Solutions.

Top Losers: Finolex Cables, Tanla Platforms, Computer Age Management Services, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Kec International (up 8.66%), Welspun Corp (up 7.60%), Ifb Industries (up 6.96%), Fine Organic Industries (up 6.07%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 5.83%).

Top Losers: Polycab India (down 6.59%), Finolex Cables (down 4.45%), One 97 Communications (down 3.71%), Havells India (down 3.51%), and Elgi Equipments (down 3.49%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Kec International (up 8.58%), Welspun Corp (up 7.69%), Jindal Saw (up 6.28%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 6.10%), and Fine Organic Industries (up 6.07%).