Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 899.01 points, or 1.19, to settle at 75449.05, while the Nifty gained 283.05 points, or 1.24, to close at 22907.6.

Livemint
Published20 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets experienced significant movements today, with the Nifty closing at 22,907.6, marking an increase of 1.24%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,216.7 and dipped to a low of 22,973.95. The Sensex fluctuated between 76,456.25 and 75,684.58, ultimately closing at 75,449.05, which represents a gain of 1.19% and is 899.01 points above its opening value.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day with a gain of 0.63%. Small-cap stocks also underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 15,747.6, up by 110.45 points, reflecting a 0.7% increase.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bharti Airtel (up 4.16%), Titan Company (up 3.80%), Britannia Industries (up 2.63%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.59%), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%). Conversely, the top losers were Indusind Bank (down 1.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.59%), and Trent (down 0.18%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 49,702.6, recording an intraday high of 50,155.3 and a low of 49,771.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various timeframes is outlined below:

Advertisement

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 20, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.17%), Titan Company (up 3.82%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.88%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.86%), and Infosys (up 1.74%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.23%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.66%), and Ultratech Cement (down 0.15%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.16%), Titan Company (up 3.80%), Britannia Industries (up 2.63%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.59%), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%).

Advertisement

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.59%), and Trent (down 0.18%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Max Healthcare Institute, Phoenix Mills, Aditya Birla Capital, and Tata Communications.

Top Losers: Polycab India, Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Voltas, and Persistent Systems.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Kec International, Amber Enterprises India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hindustan Copper, and Firstsource Solutions.

Top Losers: Finolex Cables, Tanla Platforms, Computer Age Management Services, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Kec International (up 8.66%), Welspun Corp (up 7.60%), Ifb Industries (up 6.96%), Fine Organic Industries (up 6.07%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 5.83%).

Top Losers: Polycab India (down 6.59%), Finolex Cables (down 4.45%), One 97 Communications (down 3.71%), Havells India (down 3.51%), and Elgi Equipments (down 3.49%).

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Kec International (up 8.58%), Welspun Corp (up 7.69%), Jindal Saw (up 6.28%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 6.10%), and Fine Organic Industries (up 6.07%).

Top Losers: Polycab India (down 6.53%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 5.92%), Clean Science & Technology (down 4.85%), Finolex Cables (down 4.51%), and One 97 Communications (down 3.76%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:20 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App