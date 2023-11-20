Top gainers and losers today on 20 November, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19731.8, down by 0.19% on November 20, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19756.45 and a low of 19670.5. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65844.01 and 65547.8, closing 0.21% down at 65794.73, which was 139.58 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50 as it closed 0.12% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13881.85, down by 9.05 points and 0.07% lower.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown positive performance over different time periods. In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 gave a return of 1.27%. Over the last 1 month, it provided a return of 0.75%. For the last 3 months, the return was 1.53%. The 6-month return stood at 7.51%, while the 1-year return was 8.42%.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index on November 20, 2023, were Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. These stocks showed positive movement. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Ultratech Cement, which experienced a decline.

In the bank nifty, the index closed at 43583.95, with an intraday high of 43724.0 and a low of 43450.05. The bank nifty's performance over different time periods has been negative, with a 0.71% decline in the last 1 week, a 0.33% decline in the last 1 month, a 0.96% decline in the last 3 months, a 0.7% decline in the last 6 months, and a 2.91% increase in the last 1 year.

The trading session on November 20, 2023, saw both gainers and losers across different indices. In the Sensex, the top gainers were Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services. On the other hand, the top losers in the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserve, and Tata Motors.

Similarly, in the Nifty, the top gainers were Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. The top losers in the Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Ultratech Cement.

In the Nifty MidCap 50 index, the top gainers were Indus Towers, Power Finance Corp, REC, Indian Hotels Company, and L&T Technology Services. The top losers in this index were Balkrishna Industries, Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank, Alkem Laboratories, and Jubilant Foodworks.

Lastly, in the Nifty Small Cap 100 index, the top gainers were Latent View Analytics, Cyient, KPIT Technologies, Amber Enterprises India, and Jindal Stainless. The top losers in this index were Sterlite Technologies, RBL Bank, Suzlon Energy, Poonawalla Fincorp, and TV18 Broadcast.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Latent View Analytics, ITI, Cyient, NCC, and KPIT Technologies. The top losers in the BSE were Rajesh Exports, Solar Industries India, Balkrishna Industries, Finolex Industries, and Aster DM Healthcare.

In the NSE, the top gainers were Latent View Analytics, Olectra Greentech, ITI, Cyient, and NCC. The top losers in the NSE were Rajesh Exports, BSE, Solar Industries India, Balkrishna Industries, and Finolex Industries.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.