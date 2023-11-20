Top gainers and losers today on 20 November, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 139.58 points, or -0.21, to settle at 65794.73, while the Nifty lost 37.8 points, or -0.19, to close at 19731.8.
The Nifty closed at 19731.8, down by 0.19% on November 20, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19756.45 and a low of 19670.5. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65844.01 and 65547.8, closing 0.21% down at 65794.73, which was 139.58 points below the opening price.
