Top gainers and losers today on 20 October, 2023: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, ITC, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19624.7, down by 0.42%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a day high of 19593.8 and a low of 19518.7. The Sensex traded between 65555.14 and 65308.61 and closed 0.35% down at 65629.24, which was 231.62 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.66% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13030.6, down by 103.2 points and 0.79% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: -1.04%

- In the last 1 month: -1.78%

- In the last 3 months: -2.17%

- In the last 6 months: 10.91%

- In the last 1 year: 11.29%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.79%), Indusind Bank (up 1.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.13%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.08%), and NTPC (up 0.63%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were ITC (down 2.69%), Tata Steel (down 2.30%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.29%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.08%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.06%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43754.5, with an intraday high of 43877.5 and a low of 43567.45. The Bank Nifty's performance in recent times is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.24%

- In the last 1 month: -3.63%

- In the last 3 months: -5.3%

- In the last 6 months: 3.47%

- In the last 1 year: 9.07%

In the trading session on October 20, 2023, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.80%), Indusind Bank (up 1.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.14%), NTPC (up 0.69%), Nestle India (up 0.60%)

- Top losers: ITC (down 2.68%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.07%), State Bank Of India (down 1.40%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.36%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.79%), Indusind Bank (up 1.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.13%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.08%), NTPC (up 0.63%)

- Top losers: ITC (down 2.69%), Tata Steel (down 2.30%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.29%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.08%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.06%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: United Breweries, Persistent Systems, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Mphasis, Tata Communications, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Angel One, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Dilip Buildcon, Jindal Stainless, Tanla Platforms

- Top losers: M M T C, Mahanagar Gas, Century Textiles & Industries, HFCL, JM Financial

BSE:

- Top gainers: Angel One (up 6.65%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.15%), ICICI Securities (up 6.02%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 4.83%), Jindal Stainless (up 4.61%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), Mahanagar Gas (down 8.32%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 6.53%), HFCL (down 5.78%), JM Financial (down 5.55%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Angel One (up 6.50%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.20%), ICICI Securities (up 5.79%), Jindal Stainless (up 4.22%), Tanla Platforms (up 4.01%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), Mahanagar Gas (down 8.35%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 6.37%), HFCL (down 5.68%), JM Financial (down 5.38%)

