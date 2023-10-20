Top gainers and losers today on 20 October, 2023: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, ITC, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 231.62 points, or -0.35, to settle at 65629.24, while the Nifty lost 82.05 points, or -0.42, to close at 19624.7.
The Nifty closed at 19624.7, down by 0.42%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a day high of 19593.8 and a low of 19518.7. The Sensex traded between 65555.14 and 65308.61 and closed 0.35% down at 65629.24, which was 231.62 points below the opening price.
