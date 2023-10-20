comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 20 October, 2023: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, ITC, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top gainers and losers today on 20 October, 2023: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, ITC, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 231.62 points, or -0.35, to settle at 65629.24, while the Nifty lost 82.05 points, or -0.42, to close at 19624.7.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19624.7, down by 0.42%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a day high of 19593.8 and a low of 19518.7. The Sensex traded between 65555.14 and 65308.61 and closed 0.35% down at 65629.24, which was 231.62 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.66% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13030.6, down by 103.2 points and 0.79% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: -1.04%

- In the last 1 month: -1.78%

- In the last 3 months: -2.17%

- In the last 6 months: 10.91%

- In the last 1 year: 11.29%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.79%), Indusind Bank (up 1.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.13%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.08%), and NTPC (up 0.63%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were ITC (down 2.69%), Tata Steel (down 2.30%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.29%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.08%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.06%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43754.5, with an intraday high of 43877.5 and a low of 43567.45. The Bank Nifty's performance in recent times is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.24%

- In the last 1 month: -3.63%

- In the last 3 months: -5.3%

- In the last 6 months: 3.47%

- In the last 1 year: 9.07%

In the trading session on October 20, 2023, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.80%), Indusind Bank (up 1.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.14%), NTPC (up 0.69%), Nestle India (up 0.60%)

- Top losers: ITC (down 2.68%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.07%), State Bank Of India (down 1.40%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.36%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.79%), Indusind Bank (up 1.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.13%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.08%), NTPC (up 0.63%)

- Top losers: ITC (down 2.69%), Tata Steel (down 2.30%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.29%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.08%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.06%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: United Breweries, Persistent Systems, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Mphasis, Tata Communications, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Angel One, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Dilip Buildcon, Jindal Stainless, Tanla Platforms

- Top losers: M M T C, Mahanagar Gas, Century Textiles & Industries, HFCL, JM Financial

BSE:

- Top gainers: Angel One (up 6.65%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.15%), ICICI Securities (up 6.02%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 4.83%), Jindal Stainless (up 4.61%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), Mahanagar Gas (down 8.32%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 6.53%), HFCL (down 5.78%), JM Financial (down 5.55%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Angel One (up 6.50%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.20%), ICICI Securities (up 5.79%), Jindal Stainless (up 4.22%), Tanla Platforms (up 4.01%)

- Top losers: M M T C (down 9.99%), Mahanagar Gas (down 8.35%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 6.37%), HFCL (down 5.68%), JM Financial (down 5.38%)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App